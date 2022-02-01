starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata to release on this OTT platform, Samantha Ruth Prabhu' Shaakuntalam villain revealed, has stepped up with all the solidarity he can offer as an elder brother for his sister Sreeja after her marriage with Kaalyan Dhev fails, details of 's Telugu debut with superstar OUT, Maanaadu star and actress to announce their wedding and others are among the top newsmakers of today from the South. If you have missed out on the important South news and want to know what happened in the world of South, we are right here. So read on to know more. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu says 'f*ck you' to all the negativity; vows to turn things around in 6 months [VIEW PICS]

Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata is directed by Parasuram. The film also stars National Award winner in the lead role. The movie is all set to release in theatres this summer on 12th May. Sarkaru Vaari Paata will release on Amazon Prime Video. Also Read - Shaakuntalam: Main antagonist of Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer REVEALED – Check Deets

Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Shaakuntalam's villian revealed!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Shaakuntalam is one of the most awaited Telugu films of the year. The movie, which is directed by Gunasekhar, also stars Dev Mohan in the lead role. Samantha will play the role of Shakuntala, while Dev will be seen as Dushyant. The producer of the Shaakuntalam, Neelima Guna revealed that Kabir Duhan Singh will be playing the main antagonist in the movie. Kabir will be seen playing the role of King Asura.

Ram Charan goes out to look after sister Sreeja after her marriage with Kaalyan Dhev fails?

Ram Charan's sister Sreeja is going through a tough phase after her split from her husband, Kalyaan Dhev. Sreeja changed her name on her social media handles from 'Sreeja Kalyaan' to 'Sreeja Konidela' as she has confirmed her marriage with Kalyaan Dhev has hit rock bottom. Ram has has stepped up for his sister and will be handing over major control of a huge chunk of his multiple business ventures, including his production house to Sreeja to keep her occupied with work that matters.

Janhvi Kapoor to make her Telugu debut with Vijay Deverakonda; details OUT

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her Telugu debut with superstar Vijay Devarkonda. According to a report, Janhvi has signed a film opposite Vijay and that is titled Jana Gana Mana.As per reports, " The shoot of Vijay Devarkonda and Janhvi Kapoor's film Jana Gana Mana will begin by February end and the entire shoot film be wrapped by the month of August that is during the release of Liger that features Vijay and Ananya Panday in lead roles helmed by Puri Jagannadh".

Silambarasan and Nidhhi Agerwal to announce their wedding?

Maanaadu star Silambarasan and Munna Michael actress Nidhhi Agerwal are all set to take their relationship to the next level. A report in tollywood.net states that Simbu and Niddhi are soon going to announce their wedding date. However, there has been no confirmation over this yet. However, a source informed Pinkvilla that there is no truth to these stories.

