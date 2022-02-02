Trending South News Today: Ajith's Valimai, Prabhas' Radhe Shyam lock release dates, RRR gets solo release, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth COVID positive and more

Today's South newsmakers include Ajith, Prabhas, Pooja Hegde, Dhanush's estranged wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, Mohan Babu, Mohanlal and more. So read on to know more.