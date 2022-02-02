's Valimai gets a new release date and it will clash with 's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Prabhas - Pooja Hegde's film Radhe Shyam gets a new official release date, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth test COVID-19 positive, 's Son Of India gets a new release date, 's action drama Aaraattu trailer to drop on this date and others are among the top newsmakers of today from the South. If you have missed out on the important South news and want to know what happened in the world of South, we are right here. So read on to know more. Also Read - Valimai: Ajith starrer gets a new release date; set to CLASH with Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi

Ajith's Valimai gets a new release date Also Read - Radhe Shyam: Prabhas - Pooja Hegde's film gets a new official release date, to hit theatres on March 11, 2022

Ajith Kumar's Valimai will now release in theatres on February 24. took to social media to announce the new release date and tweeted, "Actions speak louder than words. The wait is well & truly over. Feel the power on 24 Feb, in cinemas worldwide." The movie will also be clashing with Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi. 's film which is set to release on February 25, a day after Valimai. Also Read - Dhanush's estranged wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth test COVID-19 positive; shares health update with her fans

Prabhas - Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam gets a new official release date

Prabhas - Pooja Hegde's film Radhe Shyam got pushed from a Sankranti release. The movoe was supposed to come out on January 14, 2022, but got a bit delayed due to the third wave of the pandemic. The movie is now going to release on March 11, 2022. The producers have announced the new release date with a new poster. The poster was captioned as, 'The enthralling love story has a new release date! #RadheShyam in cinemas on 11th March!'

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth test COVID-19 positive

Dhanush's estranged wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth shared a picture of herself on social media wherein she informed her fans that she has been tested positive for COVID. In the picture, Thalaivar Rajinikanth's daughter said that she has been hospitalized despite taking necessary precautions. Aishwaryaa shared a selfie picture of her IV drip as she wrote, "Tested positive even after all precautions…got admitted ..please mask up get vaccinated and be safe … bring it on 2022! We’ll see what more is that you have in store for me !"

Mohan Babu's Son Of India to release on THIS date

Senior actor Mohan Babu took to his social media handle on Wednesday to announce the release date of his upcoming emotional drama 'Son Of India'. Mohan Babu wrote, "Patriotism in his blood #SonofIndia. Grand Release in Theaters on 18th February. Maestro #Ilaiyaraaja Musical on @adityamusic. Proudly produced by @iVishnuManchun & Directed by @ratnababuwriter." The film is directed by Diamond Ratna Babu, the movie stars Mohan Babu and Pragya Jaiswal in the lead roles.

Aaraattu's trailer starring Mohanlal to drop on THIS date

Mohanlal's upcoming action drama Aaraattu's trailer will be releasing on February 4. The actor made the announcement for his fans and wrote, “The Official Trailer of #Aaraattu releasing on 4th February 2022 at 05:00 pm! Stay tuned!” He even shared a poster for the film wherein he was dressed in a black silk kurta paired with a gold chain. The film is helmed by director B. Unnikrishnan and stars Mohanlal in lead.