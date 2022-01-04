Trending South News today: Allu Arjun's Pushpa becomes highest worldwide grosser of 2021, Dileep wants investigation in assault case to stop and more

Well, yet another day of this new year has come to an end. Do not worry, if, at all you have missed any important news from the world of South, we have got you covered. From Allu Arjun's Pushpa becomes highest worldwide grosser of 2021 to Dileep wants investigation in assault case to stop to SS Rajamouli opens up on making a much smaller film and more. Take a look -