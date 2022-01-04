Well, yet another day of this new year has come to an end. Before the day ends, we are here as always with the list of trending South news that created a stir on social media. Do not worry, if, at all you have missed any important news from the world of South, we have got you covered. Also Read - Before Pushpa, check out Robot, Baahubali and other South movies that beat Bollywood in the highest grossers of the year race

Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise was one of the most anticipated movies of 2021. The film features Rashmika Mandanna and in the main roles. Directed by , the film hit the theatres on 17th December 2021 and became a blockbuster. Pushpa has finally breached the 300-crore sustained gross threshold and became the highest worldwide grosser of 2020.

A sexual assault and kidnapping case was filed against Malayalam actor and filmmaker Dileep. The actress who had accused him has written a fervent plea to the Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, alleging that the accused has manipulated the trial in his favour. Dileep has been accused of paying a man named Pulsar Suni to kidnap and sexually assault the victim. A copy of the letter has also been sent to the Kerala Director General of Police (DGP).

Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna recently shared a picture on her social media from one of her photoshoots. She revealed that she is trying out different postures. She captioned the post as, "Trying different kinds of poses...is it working?" Rashmika is seen in a co-ord set while holding her blazer-styled jacket behind her back from the top of her head.

RRR director SS Rajamouli got candid and said that he wants to make a much smaller film after wrapping his next with Mahesh Babu. “After Magadheera, I made a very small film with a comedian as a hero, Maryada Ramanna. So, the mindset is the same. Why I did Maryada Ramanna... because I found an exciting story. Why I did Makkhi (Eega, in Telugu)... because I found an exciting story. Why I did Magadheera or Baahubali or Yamadonga is again, because I found some exciting story. Once I find it (the story), whether big or small, it doesn't matter. I never, ever feel the pressure of the audience's expectations. In fact, that is a boost for my energy – if so many people are expecting you to tell a good story, then you have so many people as your first audience. You have a guaranteed audience. So, that's a boost for me,” SS Rajamouli said.

Actor-producer Sohum Shah posted a picture with a blue face mask on and captioned it as, "I'm literally having Monday blues. Guess." He even added, "P.S. Thrilled to be back in the actor producers chair for another film for @sohumshahfilms with @adeshprasad! #ComingSoon".