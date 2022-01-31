Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa box-office, , Malavika Mohanan, , Kichcha Sudeep, and others are among the top newsmakers of today from the South. If you have missed out on the important South news and want to know what happened in the world of South, we are right here. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer's Pushpa Hindi enters the 100 crore club, Malavika Mohanan sizzles in a monokini, Vishnu Vishal starrer FIR to release on February 11 and more. So read on to know more. Also Read - Pushpa Hindi Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer achieves major milestone; enters the 100 crore club!

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise has been a massive success in Hindi. The directorial has entered the Rs 100 crore club. The film has collected nearly INR 350 crores at the box office and has become the highest-grossing Indian film in 2021. Also Read - The Family Man actress Priyamani SLAMS how south Indians were portrayed in Bollywood: 'Aiyo, kaisa ji, kya bolta ji’

Vishnu Vishal's FIR to release in theatres on February 11

Director Manu Anand's action thriller FIR starring Vishnu Vishal is likely to hit screens on February 11, 2021. The actor will essay the role of Abu Bakker Abdulla, a Muslim youth in the film. FIR will also feature Manjima Mohan, Raiza Wilson, Reba Monica John, Gaurav Narayanan, and Prashanth Rangaswamy among others.

Malavika Mohanan sizzles in a monokini

Actress Malavika Mohanan raises the hotness quotient with her sultry pics from Maldives vacation. She shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle wherein she flaunted her perfect curves in cutout monokini. The actress manages to turn heads with her vacation pictures.

Priyamani attends the trailer launch of Bhamakalapam

The Family Man actress Priyamani attends the trailer launch of upcoming thriller Bhamakalapam. The film is presented by Bharath Kamma and the makers took to social media as they made the official announcement, "Rowdy @TheDeverakonda will launch the trailer of #BhamakalapamOnAHA at a grand event tomorrow. Serving Hot on February 11 #ADeliciousHomeCookedThriller #PriyaMani."

Kichcha Sudeep and wife Priya's posts for each other teaches what love actually is

Kichcha Sudeep recently completed 26 years in the industry and his wife penned a heartfelt note for the actor. Sudeep’s wife Priya took to her Twitter handle and shared a throwback pic of cutting a cake amid Burj Khalifa. She captioned the post as, “We are immensely proud of the love and respect you have earned for yourself across the world.Many of us continue of take inspiration from your hard work,dedication and passion towards your craf . Sharing a moment of last year this day #26YearsOfSudeepism." Kichcha is a doting husband as he replied, "U've walked through these 26 years, too with grace, n I can't thank u enough for all the sacrifices u've made. Thank u for being a great strength, n also for all the work related sarcasms, which helped me become better Thank u @iampriya06Luv&Hugs."