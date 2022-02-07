, , , , , Dileep, Thalapathy Vijay, and others are among the top newsmakers of today from South. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of entertainment, you are at the right place. Kajal Aggarwal flaunts her baby bump, Jacqueline Fernandez replaced by Sonal Chauhan in Nagarjuna's The Ghost, Samantha spends weekend with , Kerala High Court grants bail to actor Dileep in sexual assault case, Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer Beast big update to be announced today at 6PM and other such stories are a part of our trending South news. So read on to know more about our South newsmakers of the day. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli mourn Lata Mangeshkar’s loss; Naga Chaitanya opens up on Laal Singh Chaddha and more

Kajal Aggarwal flaunts her baby bump as she shares pictures from Dubai trip

Mom-to-be Kajal Aggarwal is currently holidaying in Dubai with her husband Gautam Kitchlu. She shared pictures from her trip and was seen enjoying the gorgeous view from her balcony. Kajal was seen flaunting her baby bump in style as she donned a beautiful yellow top paired with beige pants. Also Read - Karishma Tanna grooves to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava from Pushpa at her wedding reception – watch video

Jacqueline Fernandez replaced by Sonal Chauhan in Nagarjuna's The Ghost

's 'The Ghost' is one of the most-anticipated films of this year. The makers roped in Kajal Aggarwal to play the lead role who walked out of the project. Later, they approached Jacqueline Fernandez but now according to the reports Sonal Chauhan will be playing the female lead. The actress Sonal will start shooting for the film from February 12 in Hyderabad. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu once revealed how Naga Chaitanya came to her rescue when she didn't have money

Samantha Ruth Prabhu spends a weekend with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar

Shaakuntalam actress Samantha had the best weekend with her friend Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Costume designer Neeraj Kona. The besties had a gala time together and their pictures are proof of their happy times. From sushi to desserts, Samantha, Varalaxmi, and Neeraja had mouth-watering food during the weekend.

Kerala High Court grants bail to actor Dileep in the sexual assault case

The Kerala High Court has granted bail to Malayalam actor Dileep in the sexual assault case. Justice Gopinath P granted the relief to the actor on February 7 and had said that the apprehensions of the cops of non-cooperation and influencing witnesses can be dealt with by imposing conditions and if the same is violated, then a plea can be moved for arresting the accused despite grant of anticipatory bail.

Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer Beast big update will be announced on THIS date

Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer Beast will be announced today at 6 PM. The makers took to the Twitter and informed fans about the film. The post read “Beast Mode On…#BeastUpdate Today @ 6 PM” along with a small teaser. The film will be gearing up for a theatrical release on 14 April. Beast has been directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and stars , Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, Lilliput Faruqui, Ankur Ajit Vikal, Sathish Krishnan, Redin Kingsley, and Bjorn Surrao in pivotal roles.