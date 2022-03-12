Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas' father Suresh condemns cheating case allegations, slams people who criticized her bold look, flaunts her baby bump in black-white photoshoot pictures, rushes as paparazzi tries to capture her at beau 's house, SS Rajamouli think is not fit for RRR and many interesting things took place in the South industry today. You might have missed some important updates about South and your favourite celebs. But, don’t worry; we are here for you, and here’s a round-up of what happened today in the South film industry. So, below is the list of trending South news of today… Also Read - RRR: Here's why SS Rajamouli thought Radhe Shyam actor Prabhas is NOT fit for the action-drama film

Samantha Ruth Prabhu slams people who criticized her bold green gown look

Pushpa actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu was recently trolled for wearing a revealing outfit. The gorgeous actress shared a picture of herself in the same outfit and penned a note slamming trollers for judging her. The actress wrote, "As a woman, I bear firsthand knowledge of what it means to be judged. We judge women based on what they wear, their race, education, social standing, appearance, skin tone, and the list goes on and on. Making snap judgements about a person simply based on the clothes they wear is quite literally the easiest thing one can do. Now that we're in the year 2013" can we finally stop judging a woman based on the hemlines & necklines she adorns and focus instead on bettering ourselves?. Turning that judgement inward and training it on Turning that judgement inward and training it on one's own is evolution! Projecting our deals on someone else never did anyone any good... lets's gently rewrite the way we measure and understand a person."

Kajal Aggarwal's black and white pregnancy photoshoot proves that she is a gorgeous mom-to-be

Kajal Aggarwal is all set to be a mommy soon and recently looked beautiful in her black gown for the pregnancy photoshoot. In the picture, she was seen wearing a white top and black skirt laughing throwing her head back, while her husband Gautam Kitchlu is in a white shirt and denims holding their pooch. She captioned the pic as #ThisIsUs. We can see him looking fondly at her. Gautam Kitchlu and Kajal Aggarwal got married in October 2020 and the two are all set to welcome their little one.

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas' father Suresh condemns cheating case allegations

Tollywood actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas and his father Suresh have been booked under the cheating case of Rs 85 lakh by Hyderabad police. The actor's father and producer reacted to the rumours and strongly condemned them. He even issued a press statement, which read, Saran hails from my village and he used to ask for movie tickets. This is a deliberate attempt to defame my family’s reputation. He has also targeted my sons, Sreenivas and Ganesh who are earning fame with their films. I have not taken a single penny from anyone. If there are proofs, he should produce them before police and media. I am ready for any punishment. He claims this incident happened in 2018. If that is the case, why he did not make a single phone call to me. He should produce call history as proof. I will not tolerate anyone trying to harm my children. I would make life hell for them in legal ways itself. I will file a defamation on him. They are just trying to pull my sons down. A politician is behind him trying to trouble us. Very soon I will reveal all the proofs and also scams they committed. I did not get any notice from police till now. I will co-operate if needed."

Rakul Preet Singh rushes as paps try to capture her at beau Jackky Bhagnani's house

Actress Rakul Preet Singh was recently spotted by the paps outside her boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani's house in Mumbai. The actress rushed inside and did not even pose for the paps. In the video, Rakul donned a basic tee and denim shorts. She tied her hair into a bun and rushed inside her boyfriend's house.

RRR: SS Rajamouli thought Radhe Shyam actor Prabhas is NOT fit for the action-drama film; here's why!

In an latest interview, Radhe Shyam actor Prabhas asked RRR director why he did not give him a cameo role in RRR? “Why didn’t you at least give me a cameo role in RRR? It would have been nice to see me, Charan, and Tarak in one frame,” asked Prabhas. Rajamouli replied saying, “Prabhas, you are like a huge ship (referring to the ship sequence in Radhe Shyam). If I think a scene requires a huge ship, then I will bring it in. But just because I know Prabhas, if I bring him into my film, the output will be tampered. If you are really needed in my film, I will find n ways to convince you and bring you on board." Read.