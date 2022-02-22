schools a fan, and 's films gear up for grand pre-release events, Chinmayi Sripada shares she gets messages on #MeToo accused Karthik being Indian Idol Telugu judge, joins and starrer Radhe Shyam, Sarath Kumar's 150th film titled as The Smile Man and many interesting things took place in the South film industry today. You might have missed some important updates about South films and your favourite celebs. But, don’t worry; we are here for you, and here’s a round-up of what happened today in the South film industry. So, below is the list of trending South news of today… Also Read - Shaakuntalam actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu comes up with a kickass answer for a fan who wants to 'reproduce her'

Shaakuntalam actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu hosted an Ask Me Anything session on social media and fans asked her funny yet weird questions. A fan stated asked, "Have you reproduced because I wanna reproduce you". Samantha replied saying, "How to use 'reproduce' in a sentence. Should have googled that first?"

Radhe Shyam: Amitabh Bachchan joins Prabhas starrer

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan recently joined the team of Radhe Shyam as a narrator. The makers of the film thanked Big B and tweeted saying, "Thank you Shahenshah @SrBachchan for the voiceover of #RadheShyam." Radhe Shyam stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in lead roles and it is one of the most awaited Pan India films of 2022.

Chinmayi Sripada says she gets messages on #MeToo accused Karthik being Indian Idol Telugu judge

Chinmayi Sripada was the first from South Indian film industry who had called out names of lyricist Vairamuthu and Karthik during the #MeToo movement. Recently, she said that she has been getting a lot of messages on #MeToo accused Karthik being Indian Idol Telugu judge. She shared a screenshot of one of the messages that she received and the user wrote, "Some adjectives are important. He is not Karthik - He is meTOO accused". Chinmayi wrote, "I have received multiple DMs about this. As someone fighting the system legally - it is exhausting for me to be calling EVERY such event out - and they dime a dozen - while everyone sits back and watches the drama. Sexual harassment is a societal problem and everyone needs to step up and do their bit. Please. Beyond a point it seems like there are just 5-6 of us women facing various court cases having have to do the labour and then answer 'How come you didn't call it out>! Is it because he is uppercaste?"

Pawan Kalyan and Ajith Kumar's films makers gear up for a grand pre-release events

Pawan Kalyan will be seen in Saagar K Chandra’s Bheemla Nayak, while Ajith Kumar will be seen in Valimai film. The makers of both the films will be hosting a grand pre-release events for the highly anticipated projects. The pre-release bash for Bheemla Nayak has been scheduled for February 23. The event was earlier slates for 21st February, but due to the sudden demise of Andhra Pradesh Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy the event was delayed. Bheemla Nayak will release in the theatres from 25 February. While, Ajith Kumar's Valimai makers have hosted a pre-release celebration for the film today in Hyderabad. Ajith Kumar's film will hit the theatres from 24 February.

Sarath Kumar's 150th film will be titled as The Smile Man

Actor Sarath Kumar's 150th film which will be directed by directors Syam and Praveen will be titled 'The Smile Man'. Actor took to his twitter handle and shared a picture of the first look of the film as he captioned it as, "Happy to associate with Magnum Movies for my 150th film, directed by Syam Praveen, titled 'The Smile Man'. Wishing the team all the best." The movie will also feature Sija Rose, Ineya in pivotal roles.