's Tamil most awaited historical and action drama Ponniyin Selvan's film lands in trouble yet again. Yes, the director of the film Mani Ratnam and his team are currently shooting for Ponniyin Selvan in Hyderabad. Their film is a period war story and recently, some people are demanding the arrest of actress Trisha as she walked in a religious place wearing chappals. The actress has hurt the sentiments of the people and now they have demanded her arrest. Trisha was shooting in an old temple located in Indore and a few scenes were shot between her and simultaneously.

During the shooting, Trisha walked into the temple premises wearing chappals. Within no time, the picture of her walking between Shivaling and Nandi with footwear went viral and netizens are upset with her negligence. The complaint has been lodged in the police station.

A few days back, while shooting a horse was involved in a head-on collision and died on the spot. PETA (People for Ethical Treatment of Animals) India filed a complaint post an FIR was lodged by Abdullapurmet Police against Madras Talkies which is the production house of Mani Ratnam and the owner of the horse. The makers of the film have used a lot of horses during the shooting to give it a real feel.

The Abdullapurmet police registered an FIR under Section 11 of the PCA Act, 1960, and Section 429 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860. In a statement, PETA India Chief Advocacy Officer Khushboo Gupta said, "In the age of computer-generated imagery (CGI), production companies have no excuse for forcing exhausted horses to play at war until one of them drops dead." The film stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, , , and in pivotal roles.