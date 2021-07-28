Urvashi Rautela follows Rajinikanth's footsteps; seeks blessings at the Kalikambal Temple - view beautiful pictures

Model turned Bollywood actress recently visited Kalikambal Temple in Chennai and shared breathtaking pictures on her social media. The gorgeous actress took blessings of the Goddes and shared the pictures. Several celebrities including megastar and Thalapathy Vijay have visited Kalikambal Temple to seek blessings.

Urvashi recently uploaded a photo on her Instagram from the Kalikambal Temple. After offering ‘special prayers’, a devotion-personified Urvashi Rautela was spotted worshipping the Goddess. Having walked around the temple several times, she left the place. Urvashi was spotted wearing a garland of flowers and lemon with a tikka on her forehead.

The actress stated a Dalai Lama's quote in her caption which says, "The purpose of all the major religious traditions is not to construct big temples on the outside, but to create temples of goodness and compassion inside, in our hearts. ~ D.Lama THANK YOU #KALIKAMBALTEMPLE #CHENNAI ♥️??♾".

Take a look at her post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA ??Actor?? (@urvashirautela)

The actress is quite busy this year as she has several films planned back to back. As soon as she finished shooting the third schedule of the Jio studios web series opposite in 'Inspector Avinash', she started shooting for her 200 crores big-budget sci-fi Tamil debut film opposite the legend Saravanan in Chennai.

The film will be directed by Joseph D Sami and Jerald Arockiam and is yet to be named. Urvashi will play the lead role of an IITian and a microbiologist in the movie, which will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam.

On the work front, Urvashi is going to play the lead role in a bilingual thriller “Black Rose” along with the Hindi remake of “Thiruttu Payale 2”. The actress recently got a blockbuster response for her song "Doob Gaye" opposite Guru Randhawa and "Versace Baby" opposite Mohamed Ramadan. The actress has also signed a three-film contract with Jio Studios.