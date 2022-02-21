Valimai First Movie Review OUT: Does the Ajith Kumar film live up to expectations?

starrer Valimai is all set to entertain his fans with his upcoming film Valimai. The film will release on 24 February and is backed by . Actor Ajith will be seen playing a cop in the film. Recently, Ajith hosted a special screening for his parents, and reportedly after their positive reactions, Boney decided to release the film on a big scale. Filmmaker H Vinoth spoke to Chennai Times shared details about the upcoming film and said, “Ajith sir told me, ‘I feel proud to have done this film. I’m going to screen this film for my mom and dad, and my family, as I feel like a proud son after having made this film.’ He has screened it for them, and it was only after seeing their response that our producer decided to release it in a big way in Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada." Also Read - Trending South News Today: Boney Kapoor REACTS to producing Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 170, Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara grooves to SVP song and more…

He further added saying, "Valimai isn't just another action film. It is a family entertainer that also talks about social issues. It is a film that one should watch with their family". Ajith's Valimai's trailer left everyone stunned with his never seen before avatar. In the film, Kartikeya Gummakonda will be seen as the antagonist in the movie. The movie is produced by Zee Studios and the film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada languages.

Producer Boney Kapoor spoke about his experience working with Ajith Kumar and said that he is an actor of modesty who has a passion for his profession and dedication.