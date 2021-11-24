Valimai release date out: Thala Ajith's action thriller to hit screens on this day in 2022

Actor Thala Ajithkumar wrapped the shooting of his upcoming film Valimai a few months ago. The handsome actor then went for a bike ride trip and started his journey from Chennai and returned to his home on Diwali. Thala Ajithkumar's fans are eagerly waiting to see him on the big screen. Well, here is a piece of good news for his fans who are waiting to know updates about the release of his film. Also Read - Trending South news today: Jr NTR reveals RRR experience, Ponniyin Selvan release date out, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was never Naga Chaitanya's first choice and more

There is the latest buzz going around is that the team of Valimai has finalized the release date of their film. Yes, you read that right. According to reports, Valimai will release on 12 January 2022 after the release of SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' which is scheduled to be released on 7 January. Apart from Ajith and Huma, the film also stars Raj Ayyapa, Achyuth Kumar, Kartikeya, and Sumithra in significant roles.

The story of Valimai is about Satan slave bikers gang who are known for illegal bike racing, murders, and other criminal activities. Actor Thala Ajith will play the role of a cop in the film, while will be seen essaying the role of his best friend.