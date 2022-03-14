Vikram: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil's film gets a new release date; makers share a making video

Popular South star recently took to social media to announce the release date of his upcoming film, Vikram. The action film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and will feature Kamal Haasan, , and in the main roles. Recently, the makers of Vikram shared a making glimpse of the film and revealed the new release date. The making of Vikram has left fans curious about the movie. Vikram will now be released in theatres worldwide on June 3. Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal's black and white pregnancy photoshoot proves that she is a gorgeous mom-to-be [VIEW PICS]

Vikram is one of the most anticipated films of this year and viewers are eagerly waiting for the film to release on the big screens. The movie was supposed to release in April but got delayed due to various reasons. Actor Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and announced the new release date. He wrote, "I am waiting with bated breath for our "Vikram" to release world over, in theatres on June 3rd 2022. #VikramFromJune3 (sic)."

Take a look at the post -

I am waiting with bated breath for our "Vikram" to release world over, in theatres on June 3rd 2022.#VikramFromJune3 நானும் உங்கள் முன் சமர்ப்பிக்க ஆவலாய் காத்திருக்கும் "விக்ரம்" உலகின் சிறந்த திரை அரங்குகளில் ஜூன் 3ஆம் தேதி முதல்.https://t.co/1rDp6ro9yz — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) March 14, 2022

Here's the making video:

Vikram film is produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International. Apart from Kamal Haasan, Vijay and Fahadh, the movie will also feature Narain, Kalidas Jayaram, Gayathrie, and Shivani Narayanan in pivotal roles.