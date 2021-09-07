South superstar is on a roll with his teaser of the upcoming film Pushpa and Daakko Daakko song going viral on social media. The audiences are eagerly waiting for the most anticipated film of the year to release in the theatres. The handsome hunk has decided to take up Venu Sriram’s Icon, which will be bankrolled by Dil Raju. Also Read - From Vijay Deverakonda to Ram Charan: 7 South actors who have cemented their place in the 100 crore club

After the huge success of Vakeel Saab, Allu Arjun is all set to spill his magic once again with Icon. The team is busy with the pre-production of the film and is currently finalizing the right actress to cat alongside their hero.

Well, Allu Arjun does not like to repeat the heroines that he has already worked with. In the past, the actor has worked with South actresses including Samantha, , and Rakul Preet. Well, but currently Allu Arjun seems to be in awe of actress and considers her as his lucky mascot. The two have worked together in DJ Duvvada Jagannadham and Ala Vaikuntapurramlo. Their on-screen sizzling hot chemistry has always managed to set the screens on fire. Well, if reports are to be believed then Allu Arjun and Pooja will come together for the new project. According to the reports, Raju has already asked Pooja to check her schedule.

On the work front, Pooja is quite busy with her upcoming projects, while Allu Arjin is planning to make his every film pan India post the release of Pushpa.