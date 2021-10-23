WHAT! Ananya Pandey REMOVED from Thalapathy Vijay's film Thalapathy 66? Here's what we know

South superstar Thalapathy Vijay is currently busy shooting for his next dark thriller film Beast which will be directed by Nelson and produced by Sun Pictures. The actor will be seen next in Thalapathy 66 which will be directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju early next year. Also Read - Leaked: Inside pictures of how Bollywood’s star kids party ‘like there’s no tomorrow’ will leave you stunned!

There were reports that Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey was considered for an important role in the bilingual Thalapathy 66 which was also supposed to get dubbed in the Hindi language. Ananya came under the scanner of the Narcotics Control Bureau following the arrest of 's son at a rave party that took place on October 2.

NCB found drug-related chats between Aryan and Ananya after which the officials conducted a raid at her place. She was later called for questioning at the NCB office and was spotted along with her father Chunky Panday. According to the reports, Ananya has been removed from Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Thalapathy 66.

On the work front, Ananya made her acting debut with Student of the Year 2 and was later seen in . She also made her OTT debut with Khaali Peeli. Ananya will be seen next in Liger co-starring .