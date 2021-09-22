WHAT! Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal to star in Salaar with Prabhas and Shruti Haasan? Read deets

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal is currently on cloud nine these days as she has been enjoying a lot of limelight post her victory. Divya seems to be enjoying the immense love of the audience and is in celebratory mode. Well, here is yet another reason for Divya's fans to rejoice. The petite actress has grabbed a role opposite superstar and . The superstar Prabhas is currently shooting for Prashanth Neel's directorial Salaar. Also Read - Did you know Prabhas made a special appearance in THIS Bollywood disaster before emerging a pan-India star?

There are reports which state that Divya has been roped in to play a key role in Salaar. While there has been no official announcement yet about the same. But, Divya's fans seem to be quite excited to see her starring opposite Prabhas and Shruti Haasan. Actress Shruti Haasan will be playing the female lead role in the magnum opus.

Well, these rumours turn out to be true then this golden opportunity will surely open several doors for Divya. The entire team of Salaar recently welcomed Jagapathi Babu who will be seen playing the role of Rajamanaar in the film.

On the work front, Divya was last seen in Cartel web series, and her acting prowess impress viewers. Divya's fans are expecting her to enter 's reality show Bigg Boss season 15. But, the actress has not been approached by the makers yet.