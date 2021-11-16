WHAT! Did Love Story actor Naga Chaitanya impose strict restrictions on his then wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu?

Popular South actress has recently agreed to do an item number in and Rashmika Mandanna’s much-anticipated movie Pushpa. If reports are to be believed then, the shooting for the song will soon start in the last week of this month. There is no official confirmation yet, but this news has spread like a wildfire and has also triggered several discussions of netizens on social media. Samantha’s Shakuntalam shoot is finished and the film is being ready for release. Also Read - The 'Prince of Tollywood' Mahesh Babu TRUMPS Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Pawan Kalyan and other biggies to become the most popular Tollywood actor on social media

Actress Samantha never did skin show post her wedding with Love Story actor . She did select roles in films as she did not want to disrespect the Akkineni family with her choices. But immediately, after the divorce of Samantha with Naga Chaitanya, she agreed to do an item number.

Well, now few netizens feel that Chaitanya might be orthodox and might have imposed restrictions on his then-wife. While some feel why did Samantha never take up any such roles in films? Some netizens supported Chaitanya and said that if he was orthodox he would have not agreed to marry a heroine.

After the divorce from Naga Chaitanya, Samantha is all busy with her projects. The item song will be a surprise for all her fans who wanted to see her. There are reports that Samantha will also be entering Bollywood with Taape Pannu’s banner Outsiders Films.

Directed by , Allu Arjun will be seen playing the role of sandalwood smuggler, who is from a rural region in the Rayalaseema area of Andhra Pradesh, while Rashmika Mandanna will play the lead female lead. The film is slated for its worldwide release on December 17. The film also has Jagapathi Babu, , Sunil Dhananjay, , , Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sri Tej, and others playing prominent characters.