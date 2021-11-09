WHAT! Suriya's Jai Bhim becomes the FIRST Tamil film to achieve this amazing FEAT on IMDb

South superstar 's new film Jai Bhim is the first Tamil film that has topped the list of IMDb. Yes, you read that right. The film has sent The Shawshank Redemption to the second spot. Suriya's most awaited film Jai Bhim was released on 5 November and has grabbed the first spot with 53,000 plus votes. Also Read - #BLRecommends – From Barfi to The Sky Is Pink: Priyanka Chopra’s 7 highest rated films on IMDB that you can stream on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

Within 10 days of release, the film has topped the list and viewers are loving the movie and how. The film has released on Amazon Prime Video and received a positive response from the viewers. The film is based on a true event that happened in the year 1995. The storyline of the movie is based on the hardship people of the tribal community went through in their life.

Directed by T.J Gnanavel, the film is produced by actor Suriya under his own banner 2D entertainments. While, on the other hand, The Shawshank Redemption has received 24 lakh votes from its fans.

Jai Bhim's film grabbed the top spot above movies including , Schindler’s list, Pulp Fiction, The 12 Angry Men, The God Father and others.

