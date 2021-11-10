WHAT! Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday’s Liger facing budget issues? Here's what we know

Popular South star Vijay Devarakonda will soon be making his Bollywood debut with Liger and will star opposite . The film is directed by and the movie is in the final stages of shoot. The entire cast and crew of Liger will fly to the USA for a long schedule as they have to shoot action scenes between Vijay and other fighters. The film is backed by 's Dharma Productions and Puri Connects jointly in multiple languages. Also Read - Shocking! Vijay Deverakonda posts video of him sharing his bed with a mystery person - can you guess? Watch

Well, if reports are to be believed then the film has gone slightly over budget. Yes, you read that right. Once Mike Tyson was brought on board, the dynamics of the entire project was changed drastically. Initially, the makers of the film wanted a smaller star to essay the role, but then Puri wanted Mike on board. Also Read - Aryan Khan case: Chunky Pandey’s brother Chikki summoned by Mumbai Police after alleged extortion levelled by the NCB

Moreover, the film even got delayed due to the pandemic, and the budget of the movie was shot up a bit. According to the reports, Puri and Karan are under pressure to wrap up the film quickly. There are rumours that the two are quoting a high amount for the rights of the film. Also Read - Is Vijay Deverakonda dating someone? Liger actor's recent revelation will leave you surprised

Actor Vijay has also started dubbing for his part in Hindi. The actor is leaving no stones unturned in learning Hindi and he even took up classes. On the work front, Vijay next has Liger in his kitty. In the film, Vijay will play the role of a boxer, while Ananya will play the role of his love interest.