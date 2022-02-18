When Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty exposed the casting couch in Telugu film industry; said, 'I admit that it exists, but...'

actress has completed 16 years in the film industry. The gorgeous beauty has been ruling millions of hearts with her acting chops and infectious smile. Well, the diva once spoke about the casting couch in the Telugu industry. During Nishabdham promotions in 2020, Anushka revealed that the casting couch does exist in the industry. She further even added saying that she never had to face it due to her straightforward attitude. "I admit that it exists in the Telugu film industry but I never had to face it because I was straight forward I was never exploited (sic)," Anushka was quoted by Telugu Filmnagar. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu keeps herself entertained by dancing on Thalapathy Vijay's Halamithi Habibo ahead of a late night flight – watch

Anushka said, "I have always been straightforward and frank. The actress should decide whether they want the easy ways and less fame or harder ways and sustain for a long in the entertainment industry." Not just Anushka, but Pushpa actress had also spoken about the casting couch controversy. She had said that the casting couch exist in every industry. Also Read - Before Priyamani, check out Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more South movie actresses who reportedly hiked fees after tasting success

Anushka's film Arundhati completes 13 years today and the actress got nostalgic. She took to her Instagram post and wrote, “13Years for Arundhati..#Jejamma - A character once in a lifetime for any actress and I am truly blessed….Thanks to Kodi Rama Krishna garu, Shyam Prasad Reddy garu and whole team..Very big thank u to all lovely audience for their support & this movie always close to my heart.” Also Read - Pushpa: Dhanashree Verma dances on songs from Allu Arjun-Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer; fans warn cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal