Popular South actress completed 15 years in the film industry and has always managed to amaze viewers with her acting prowess. Anushka has done films like period drama, suspense-thriller, romantic comedy, horror film, and time and again she has proved her solid acting chops.

During a promotional event of her upcoming film Nishabdham, the gorgeous actress openly spoke about the casting couch that exists in the Telugu film industry. The petite actress revealed how she protected herself from the casting couch. Tollywood.net quoted Anushka saying, 'I admit that it exists in the Telugu film industry but I never had to face it because I was straightforward.'

The actress even said that her outspoken attitude never anyone chance to exploit her. 'I have always been straightforward and frank. The actress should decide whether they want the easy ways and less fame or harder ways and sustain for a long in the entertainment industry', said Anushka.

On the work front, Anushka has several interesting projects in her kitty. will soon join hands with filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon for a yet-untitled Tamil-Telugu bilingual. There are reports which state that Anushka will play the title role in the much anticipated 'Chandramuki 2' film. The movie will be directed by P. Vasu.