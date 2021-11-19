Yash starrer KGF 2 makers in trouble due to Aamir Khan? Read deets

Prashant Neel and Yash's KGF 2 is the most awaited film of the year. Fans of KGF 2 are all eagerly waiting for the release of the magnum opus and now cannot stay calm. A few months back, the teaser of the film was released and it set viewers' expectations on fire. Also Read - Before Preity Zinta, Shilpa Shetty, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and other celebs welcomed their babies through surrogacy

The makers of KGF 2 have pushed their film to April 2022 due to a rush at the box office due to continuous releases of pending films. But now, it seems as KGF 2 is in BIG trouble. If reports are to be believed then, 's Laal Singh Chaddha was all set to release in February 2022, but now has been postponed due to COVID. The film will be pushed to April 2022. It seems as Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha and Yash's KGF 2 will clash at the theatres. Reportedly, Aamir's movie will occupy a major chunk of theaters in the North and KGF 2 will then have to face trouble with not much proper release.

Well, now the makers of KGF 2 are waiting for the proper release date announcement of Laal Singh Chaddha. The film will also star and South actor in the main roles.

Talking about the film KGF 2, it is directed by Prashanth Neel and also features , Srinidhi Shetty, , , and in pivotal roles. It is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Karthik Gowda under the banner of Hombale Films.