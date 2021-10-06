If we talk about 2020-2021, 6 months have already passed. We witnessed a gruesome second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. But we also had many good releases and we saw some fab performances when it comes to south films.
We are here with our #BLBestOf6, a people’s choice segment in which you all get to vote and decide the best content and artists across various categories. Today, we are talking about the best south actors male. Take a look at the nominations below and vote for the best actor in the poll which is right there at the end.
Drishyam 2 was a great sequel. Mohanal reprised his performance of Georgekutty as his family was in trouble yet again. He was amazing in the film.
Pawan Kalyan played the part played by
Amitabh Bachchan in this Telugu remake of Pink. He performance was much appreciated. Naveen Polishetty: Jatti Ratnalu
Naveen was fab in this laugh riot about 3 friends. The film was a huge hit.
Yogi Babu: Mandela
Yogi Babu’s character went though many changes in this satire. He was fabulous and made you want to love him.
Fahad Faasil: Malik
Fahad Faasil delivered a wonderful performance in this film which was about how politicians manipulate the system and people to create projects only to make their pockets deeper.
This action drama film saw a fab performance by Dhanush. The film was lucky to have a theatrical release just before the second wave of Covid.
