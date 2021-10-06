If we talk about 2020-2021, 6 months have already passed. We witnessed a gruesome second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. But we also had many good releases and we saw some fab performances when it comes to south films. Also Read - #BLBestof6: Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee and more – Vote for the Best Actor of the first half in 2021

We are here with our #BLBestOf6, a people's choice segment in which you all get to vote and decide the best content and artists across various categories. Today, we are talking about the best south actors male. Take a look at the nominations below and vote for the best actor in the poll which is right there at the end.

: 2

Drishyam 2 was a great sequel. Mohanal reprised his performance of Georgekutty as his family was in trouble yet again. He was amazing in the film.

: Vakeel Saab

Pawan Kalyan played the part played by in this Telugu remake of Pink. He performance was much appreciated.

Naveen Polishetty: Jatti Ratnalu

Yogi Babu: Mandela

Fahad Faasil: Malik

: Karnan

Naveen was fab in this laugh riot about 3 friends. The film was a huge hit.Yogi Babu’s character went though many changes in this satire. He was fabulous and made you want to love him.Fahad Faasil delivered a wonderful performance in this film which was about how politicians manipulate the system and people to create projects only to make their pockets deeper.This action drama film saw a fab performance by Dhanush. The film was lucky to have a theatrical release just before the second wave of Covid.

Vote below: