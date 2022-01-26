Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Oo Antava from Pushpa has taken the digital world by storm. People are loving the number. Not just the aam junta, there are many celebs who have recreated the song and have given it their own spin. It just goes to show how popular the song has become. From Neha Kakkar to Ayesha Singh to Urfi Javed to Madhuri Dixit, here’s a look at celebs who have made their own version of the song. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SPOILER: Sai asks Virat to sign divorce papers; calls him a cheater
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri's version of the song was all about expressions. "Current favorite song," read her caption.
Neha Kakkar
Neha was seen in a green dress as she performed on the song. Her caption read, "Loved the movie Pushpa, performances and its music, thought this is the least I can do to show my appreciation! #NehaKakkar." She was seen on a beach.
Ayesha Singh
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Sai aka Ayesha Singh grooved to Oo Antava with choreographer Kenil Sanghvi. She was seen in a red outfit. Her dance moves were pretty impressive.
Giorgia Andriani
Giorgia Andriani danced to the song with Mr Faisu. She was seen in a while saree.
Urfi Javed
Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed is seen dancing on the song in a saree. Her caption read, “Had to post a reel on this! No, not a dancer also this was random!"
