It's time to give y'all a lowdown on the top trending South newsmakers of the day. A lot has been happening lately down in the South. With multiple releases coming up, the buzz on social media is quite high. Let's check out the top South entertainment newsmakers here: Also Read - Say WHAT! Prabhas charging THIS WHOPPING amount for Om Raut's Adipurush? Find out the mind boggling fee

Samantha's first social media post after divorce announcement

On Saturday, 2nd October 2021, and announced their separation. And since, both of them have grabbed headlines. And now, Sam has made headlines for her first social media post after the announcement of the split. In her post, Samantha looked a vision in white. Samantha has been sharing her thoughts by sharing posts and quotes on social media. And while her latest post was to promote her friend, it also gave an insight into her situation. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan raps Sunny Singh for lying to Baahubali Prabhas - read deets

Check out the story here: Samantha Ruth Prabhu posts first picture after split with Naga Chaitanya; writes about ‘Songs of old love…’ Also Read - Prabhas gets mercilessly trolled again as he looks unrecognisable; netizens feel he will not look good as Ram in Adipurush

Samantha's stylist drops a major hint about what went wrong in her and Chay's relationship

It has come as a huge shock for ChaySam fans that their beloved couple has decided to part ways. And there have been various speculations and rumours stating what could have gone wrong in their relationship. And as per reports, Samantha's stylist, Preetham Julaker had reportedly dropped a hint in a now-deleted post. In his now-deleted post, he called to be a victim of the relationship.

Check out the story here: Samantha Ruth Prabhu - Naga Chaitanya split: Actress' stylist drops MAJOR hint at the shocking TRUTH behind their divorce

' remuneration for Adipurush

If reports are to be believed, Prabhas' fee for Om Raut's mythological epic, Adipurush will leave your shell shocked. While the 3D film is said to be made on a budget of Rs 500 crore, the fee that Prabhas is reportedly getting is nothing compared to 's fee for Pathan and 's fee for Tiger 3.

Check the report here: Say WHAT! Prabhas charging THIS WHOPPING amount for Om Raut's Adipurush? Find out the mind boggling fee

Prabhas' next with Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Yesterday, a strong buzz stated that Prabhas' 25 will be announced today. And it sure did. The fans are all super happy as their favourite hero is signing films upon films. His next is titled Spirit with the director of Arjun Reddy, Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Check the report here: Prabhas 25: It’s official! Prabhas to star in Arjun Reddy helmer Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next titled Spirit

Balayya to voice Mike Tyson in Liger

Y'all know that Mike Tyson is going to star in and starrer Liger. As per the latest report, his voice will be dubbed by none other than Balakrishna Nandamuri. Well, these are just speculations. Wait for the formal announcement.

Read the report here: SAY WHAT! to dub for Mike Tyson in the Telugu version of Vijay Deverakonda's Liger – here's what we know

Valimai pics leaked

Stills from the movie Valimai are doing the rounds of the internet. Fans of Thala Ajith are super happy with some updates on his next. is also seen in the pictures.

Check out the pics here: LEAKED: BTS pictures from Thala Ajith, Huma Qureshi’s Valimai sets will leave fans impatient