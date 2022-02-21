and Rashmika Mandanna are reportedly in a relationship. There have recent rumours about them getting married. Now, the Liger actor took to Twitter and wrote, “As usual nonsense..Don’t we just ❤️ da news!” While he didn’t mention any particular news, it seems like he was talking about his wedding rumours. Have a look at his tweet below: Also Read - Gehraiyaan director Shakun Batra received an abusive email on Deepika Padukone starrer's twisted plot; it read 'you shouldn’t have made it'

As usual nonsense.. Don’t we just

❤️ da news! — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) February 21, 2022

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with India Today, Rashmika spoke about marriage and love. She said that for her, love is when you give each other respect, time, and when you feel secure. She added that it is difficult to describe love because it is all about feelings. "Love works only when it's both ways, not just one," said the actress.

On the topic of marriage, the Pushpa actress said that she doesn't know what to think about it, because she is too young for it right now. "I haven't given it a thought. But, having said that, you should be with someone who makes you comfortable," said the actress.

Talking about Vijay, he is all geared up for Liger which also stars in the lead. Directed by , the film is based on martial arts. It’s believed that the OTT rights of the film are bought by Amazon Prime for a whopping Rs 60 crore. The film is shot in Telugu and Hindi and will be dubbed and released in various languages like Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.