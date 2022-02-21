Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya are no longer together. However, there is a habit that the actress keeps following despite their separation. In a throwback video, she can be heard saying that she started going to the gym because of Naga. While responding to a fan on Instagram, she revealed, "I will tell you a big secret. So, you know why I started going to the gym? To check out Chay, because he used to go to this gym and I joined it too," Have a look at the video below: Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna to marry Vijay Deverakonda? Here’s a list of South stars who tied the knot with their co-stars
As you might be aware, the actress is a fitness freak now. On her Instagram account, we can see many of her fitness photos and videos. Also Read - The Family Man 3: Manoj Bajpayee starrer expected to roll by end of 2022; casting to begin soon
Samantha and Naga made their separation announcement on October 2, 2021. Their statement read, “To all our well wishers, After much deliberation and thought, Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.” Also Read - Shaakuntalam First Look Poster: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans cannot contain their excitement; say, 'Can't take my eyes off you' - read deets
Samantha and Naga met each other on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave in 2009 but they didn't get into a relationship back then. They started dating in 2014 when they were shooting for Autonagar Surya. In September 2016, Samantha revealed that she was dating Naga Chaitanya and got married in 2017.
