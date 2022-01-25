and got married in 2005 and are parents to two children - Gautham Ghattamaneni and Sitara Ghattamaneni. Talking about Gautham who was born on August 31, 2006, Mahesh Babu recently revealed on the show Unstoppable that his son was a premature baby. He revealed that Gautham was born six weeks before his scheduled date. The show is being hosted by actor . Mahesh Babu also added that it was this incident that motivated him to work closely with children who needed heart surgeries. He also spoke about the journey behind getting over 1,000 heart surgeries done free of cost for needy children. Also Read - Mahesh Babu's Rs 28-crore worth home in Jubilee hills is a palace in true sense with all modern amenities [VIEW PICS]

Talking about Gautham's birth, Mahesh Babu said that when he first held him, he was just as big as my palm. He revealed that Gautham is now almost 6 ft tall. "We had the money so we could take care of Gautham but what about those who couldn't afford. I always wanted to do something for children. That's how this thought of working with children was born," said Mahesh Babu.

Mahesh had tested positive for COVID-19 on January 7. He wrote on Twitter, "Despite taking all the necessary precautions, I've tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms. I've isolated myself at home and have been following medical guidance."

The actor further added, "Request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone who's not taken their vaccination to do so immediately as it reduces the risk of severe symptoms and hospitalisation. Please follow Covid norms and stay safe. Can't wait to be back."

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is looking forward to the release of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The makers of the film He will also be seen in Trivikram and SS Rajamouli’s next.