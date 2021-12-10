's fans are not happy with . They have been calling him out on Twitter for a while now. Well, the reason is that VD did not make a tweet about Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa while he did tweet out for , Jr NTR, , starrer RRR. A couple of hours ago, Vijay Deverakonda shared the Telugu trailer of SS Rajamouli's RRR and captioned it saying, "Proud Next level cinema! #RRRMovie." Check his tweet below: Also Read - Trending South News Today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's oozes sensuality in Pushpa song, Jr. NTR reveals he let go of many films to complete RRR and more

Allu Arjun's fans were miffed as he did not tweet anything about Pushpa: The Rise trailer that was released a couple of days ago. The thing is Allu Arjun has come to the trailer launch of Vijay's brother Anand Deverakonda's Pushpaka Vimanam. Allu Arjun and Vijay's bond at the trailer launch had grabbed a lot of headlines. And hence, his silence after Pushpa's release has angered Allu Arjun's fans. "Ni movies ki and ni brother movie ki entho support chesina bunny anna trailer ki oka tweet or reply pettale. XXXX balupu mamuluga ledhu," a fan wrote which when translated reads, "Allu Arjun came to support your films and those of your brothers. But you didn’t have the time to speak about the recently released trailer of Pushpa. What irony." Another fan said, "Pushpa ka promotion kyu nahi kiya bhai. AA sir ne to teri production film ka promotion kiya that." Check out more tweets below: Also Read - Pushpa: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's eyes do the talking as she oozes sensuality in a ghagra choli for her debut item number

Ni movies ki and ni brother movie ki entho support chesina bunny anna trailer ki oka tweet or reply pettale ?

G balupu mamuluga ledhu ?#pushpa — SunnY? ICON☀️?️ (@SaiKira88144353) December 9, 2021

Pushpa ka promotion kyu nahi kiya bhai

AA sir ne to teri production film ka promotion kiya tha — Mayurkokani (@Mayurkokani3) December 9, 2021

Pushpa trailer vachindhi ani telusa anna . — Stylish ? AlluArjun (@VeNKeyBunnyFan) December 9, 2021

In front of allu - Pushpa Pushpa

In real ?????? — World Of Bunny ⭐ AADHF (@WorldOf_AA) December 9, 2021

Pushpa gurinchi enduku tweet veyaledhu — Sharanabasava Nayak (@Sharana54680251) December 9, 2021

Allu arjun kuda same position ipudu oka varun tej tapite avadu veyaledu trailer gurinchi — AAdhf ??? (@Aadhf123) December 9, 2021

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda has Liger that also stars , Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishan, , Ali Basha, to name a few. The sports action film is helmed by Pur Jagannadh and is bankrolled by , Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Jagannadh under the banner of Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. Mike Tyson makes his debut in Indian cinema with Liger. They recently wrapped up the US schedule featuring Tyson. Also Read - Ananya Panday sizzles in a hot outfit with plunging neckline and high-slit worth Rs 7 lakh; Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor react

On the other hand, Allu Arjun's Pushpa is directed by . It also Rashmika Mandanna, , Jagapathi Babu, to name a few. Pushpa: The Rise is releasing on 17 December 2021 in Telugu and dubbed in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi languages.