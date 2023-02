This week was full of big news in the south film industry. Many big updates were announced, while an actor revealed a shocking secret. With some happening events in the industry, we came near to the weekend with sad news too. Take a look at all buzz that took place in the south with this weekly recap Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Did Karan Johar just take a jibe Kartik Aaryan for Dostana 2? Almost spills the beans on Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding and more

Thalapathy 67 title announced

Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited film created an immense buzz with its working title Thalapathy 67. After unveiling major updates fold by fold they have now announced the title. Thalapathy Vijay's gangster film is now titled Leo - Bloody sweet. It is directed by Lokesh Kanagraj and produced by SS Latit Kumar under the banners of Seven Screen Studios.

Director K Vishwanath passes away

The entire south industry is in shock as renowned director K Vishwanath passed away. One of the most iconic filmmakers of the Indian Cinema took his last breath at the of 92 after suffering from age-related ailments. Film celebrities namely , , SS Rajamouli, , , and more mourn the demise of the legend.

Nayanthara exposes ugly truth of casting couch

Tamil superstar Nayanthara revealed her shocking casting couch experience. She was offered favours in exchange for a pivotal role in a big movie. She boldly turned down those offers bravely saying a NO. She believed in herself and established her acting career on her own terms and has now emerged as one of the leading actresses in Indian cinema.

Vignesh Shivan steps out of Ajith Kumar’s AK62

Vignesh Shivan was roped in to direct ’s next big budget movie tentatively titled AK 62. However, the reason best known to him he stepped out of the project. Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar has now brought on board to direct the film.

Sanjay Dutt and Trisha Krishnan join Thalapathy Vijay’s next

Bollywood actor is all set to make his mark in Tamil cinema. He will make his Kollywood debut with Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo. After Sanjay Dutt, too joined the multi-star cast of Leo. This marks her fifth collaboration with the Tamil superstar after 14 long years.

Rajinikanth issues public notice

South megastar issued a public notice of copyright infringement over the use of his identity. Legal action would be taken against those who would use Rajinikath’s name or voice without the superstar’s consent. Any brand or a person advertising their brand using the actors’ identity for their benefit would call out for legal action.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 release date out

’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan-I performed amazingly at the box office last year. The makers are now set to release the second installment of the period drama. This week producers Lyca Productions, and Madras Talkies announced that Ponniyin Selvan will release on 28th April 2023. PS 2 will bring the same cast as PS 1.

Varisu and Thunivu OTT release

Varisu and Thunivu released last month, are now set for their big OTT release. Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu will release on streaming giant Netflix on 8th February. On the other hand, Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu will release on Amazon Prime Video on 22nd February 2023.