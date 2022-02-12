From Radhe Shyam's budget for its sets and RC15's next schedule being postponed to Bheemla Nayak's release date update, Atlee intimate bedroom pic with wife Priya and the number of cuts given to Valimai; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in the South film industries over the past week. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending south news, ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest South newsmakers from last week. Also Read - Valentine's Day 2022: Top rated Romantic Movies starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and more to watch with your partner on OTT this love weekend

So, without further ado, here are the South newsmakers from 7th-12th February 2022...

Radhe Shyam's budget for its sets

We all know that Radhe Shyam is one of the most expensive movies ever mounted in the history of Indian cinema. However, did you know that besides massive fee, a huge chunk of that budget has been spent on the sets alone?

Read the full story here: Radhe Shyam - The Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer's budget for the sets alone will drop your jaw to the ground? [EXCLUSIVE]

RC15's next schedule being postponed

Besides Ram Charan and , RC15 apparently also stars Anjali, Jayaram and Srikanth in pivotal supporting roles. The Shankar directorial was supposed to begin an important schedule pretty soon, which might now be delayed.

Read the full story here: RC15 MAJOR UPDATE - Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer next schedule postponed? Here's why director Shankar's shoot is delayed [EXCLUSIVE]

Bheemla Nayak's release date update

Bheemla Nayak, starring and , is all set for a major announcement about its much-deliberated release date after a decision that's expected to be taken by the government.

Read the full story here: Bheemla Nayak RELEASE DATE - Makers of Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati starrer to make announcement today, 10th Feb, for THIS reason? [EXCLUSIVE]

Atlee intimate bedroom pic with wife Priya

Word is that will be resuming and wrapping up Atlee's movie alongside Nayanthara in one straight schedule before his first time collaboration with goes on floors. Prior to that, the filmmaker's wife, Priya, shared an intimate picture with her husband on Instagram, where she can bee seen lying in bed, being hugged by Atlee and their pet dog, Becky.

Read the full story here: Shah Rukh Khan's director Atlee and wife Priya's intimate bedroom pic goes viral; leaves fans confused for THIS reason

Number of cuts given to Valimai

Valimai will be releasing on 24th February in theatres. Now, BollywoodLife has exclusively learned about the Ajith starrer's CBFC rating and number of cuts.

Read the full story here: Valimai MAJOR UPDATE: Ajith starrer cleared by censor board; here's how many cuts the movie has received [EXCLUSIVE]