South News Weekly Rewind: Radhe Shyam's jaw-dropping budget, RC15 next schedule postponed, Bheemla Nayak RELEASE DATE and more

Ram Charan, Kiara Advani Shankar, RC15, Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati, Bheemla Nayak, Prabhas, Pooja Hegde, Radhe Shyam, Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee, Nayanthara, Ajith and Valimai have made it to the trending south newsmakers of last week