The world of entertainment has been very exciting. The last week was quite eventful as we saw several south biggies grabbing headlines. From Ajith's Valimai taking a bumper opening on the day of its release to shutting marriage rumours with Rashmika Mandanna and preggers flaunting her baby bump, here are all the south newsmakers of the week.

Valimai box office collection day 1: and starrer takes BUMPER opening; non-holiday record in Tamil Nadu

Valimai starring Ajith Kumar and Huma Qureshi is undoubtedly one of the most awaited Tamil films of the year. The movie released in theatres on Thursday, and as expected it has taken a bumper opening at the box office and has broken records. The film on its day 1 has collected Rs. 30.15 crore (gross) in Tamil Nadu which is a record at the box office for a non-holiday release. Read the full story here.

Kajal Aggarwal flaunts baby bump in a red saree; fans call her 'gorgeous' – View Pics

Kajal Aggarwal is expecting her first child with husband Gautam Kitchlu. Last year, there were reports about her pregnancy, but the actress confirmed it on 1st January 2022 while wishing her fans Happy New Year. Since then Kajal has been flaunting her baby bump in pictures on social media. Her fans are loving these pictures, and recently, she shared a few pictures from her godhbharai ceremony (baby shower). The actress is seen in a red saree and she is flaunting her baby bump. Read the full story here.

Shaakuntalam actress comes up with a kickass answer for a fan who wants to 'reproduce her'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a lot in the news these days. Her item number Oo Antava in 's Pushpa: The Rise got her immense fame and now the actress is gearing up for the release of her film Shaakuntalam. The actress recently had a fun interaction session with fans on social media and she definitely came up with a few cool responses. Even for a fan who stated that he wants to 'reproduce her'. Read the full story here.

Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda breaks silence on wedding rumours with Rashmika Mandanna – deets inside

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are reportedly in a relationship. There have recent rumours about them getting married. Now, the Liger actor took to Twitter and wrote, “As usual nonsense..Don’t we just ❤️ da news!” While he didn’t mention any particular news, it seems like he was talking about his wedding rumours. Read the full story here.

Bheemla Nayak star trips and falls while standing on a car; AVERTS major mishap - watch viral video

Pawan Kalyan is one of the biggest stars down South. The actor is known for his acting chops and fans desperately wait for his films to hit the theatres. As a treat to his fans, the actor has also ventured into politics. He is going to contestant elections in the year 2024. Currently, he has also been busy rallying in different states. However, the actor recently faced a small mishap. While waving to his fans during a rally, Pawan Kalyan tripped and fell on the car. Read the full story here.

Project K: sends home-cooked food but there's something the megastar finds 'beyond digestible'

After being indoors for a long time, Amitabh Bachchan is now on set with Prabhas. The two have come together for Nag Ashwin's sci-fi thriller, which is being promoted as one of India's costliest movies ever. Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to thank Prabhas for the home-cooked food that he sent for the veteran star. It seems the variety and proportion was huge. But there was one thing that Amitabh Bachchan found indigestible. Read the full story here.