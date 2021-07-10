South News Weekly Rewind: Crucial updates on RRR and KGF 2, Mani Ratnam opens up on Ponniyin Selvan's release, Valimai’s pre-release business and more

In the past seven days, we saw several south celebs grabbing headlines thanks to some huge update of their big-ticket films. While the makers of Yash and starrer, KGF2, shared an important update on its release date, writer K.V. Vijayendra Prasad revealed one of the biggest highlights of Jr NTR-Ram Charan's RRR, and cleared the air on whether Chiyaan Vikram and 's Ponniyin Selvan will have an OTT release. So, let's meet the south newsmakers of the week... Also Read - Alia Bhatt to shine in Hollywood! The Brahmastra actress signs up with the same agency that manages Gal Gadot, Emma Stone and more

Writer K.V. Vijayendra Prasad opens up on Jr. NTR and Ram Charan's fight sequences in RRR

SS Rajamouli's RRR is one of the most highly-anticipated films among the masses. While the first looks and promos have created a humongous buzz among the masses, writer of the film K.V. Vijayendra Prasad shared some crucial updates of the period action drama as he revealed that the action sequences of Jr NTR and Ram Charan will bring tears in audience's eyes. He further added that the action sequences will have the dose of emotions, which is very rare nowadays.

Makers of Yash-Sanjay Dutt's KGF 2 shares an update on its release date

Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF 2 was scheduled to hit the screens on July 16 but due to the second wave of COVID-19, the makers postponed the release of the film. While fans requested makers to announce the new release date, they shared an crucial update in Rocky Bhai signature style as they tweeted, "The monster will only arrive when the Hall is filled with gangsters. His new arrival date will be announced soon. KGF Chapter 2." This message clearly hints that the film will only release when the cinema halls will be opened.

Chiyaan Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Ponniyin Selvan to have an OTT release?

Mani Ratnam's ambitious project Ponniyin Selvan, which features Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, , Jayaram, , Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prabhu, Sarathkumar, and Sobhita Dhulipala in key roles, has been in the news since its inception. While there were rumours that the makers might release the film on OTT platform, Mani Ratnam denied the news and told trade expert Sreedhar Pillai, "The scale and canvas of Ponniyin Selvan is bigger than my previous films The film will only first premiere in a theatre."

, 's Navarasa teaser out

Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan have collaborated to bring us one of the biggest web series of the country in the form of Navarasa. The anthology series features an ensemble cast of Manikuttan, Suriya, Parvathy Thiruvothu, , Siddharth, , Vijay Sethupathi, Yogi Babu, Aditi Balan, Shamna Kasim, , , , , , Prayaga Martin, Arvind Swami, Pavel Navageethan, Rajesh Balachandran, Sree Raam, Ammu Abhirami, , Sai Siddharth, Sananth, , Saravanan, , Azhagam Perumal, Riythvika, Ramesh Thilak, Vidhu and others. Directors Rathindran R. Prasad, Arvind Swami, , Gautham Vasudev Menon, Sarjun KM, , Karthick Naren, and Vasant have come together to narrate 9 stories. Check out the Navarasa teaser above…

Thala Ajith's Valimai sets an all-time pre-release business record even before its first look is out

Thala Ajith and 's Valimai is one of the highly anticipated Tamil films among the fans. While the audience is waiting for the first look of the film, the action-packed venture has achieved a milestone even before its social media promotions. As per the latest reports, the worldwide theatrical, satellite and digital rights of Valimai have been acquired at the insane price of Rs 210- Rs 215 crore. Well, this has become the biggest deal ever by a Tamil film and that too before the release of its first look.