South News Weekly Rewind: Crucial updates on RRR and KGF 2, Mani Ratnam opens up on Ponniyin Selvan's release, Valimai’s pre-release business and more

While the makers of Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer, KGF2, shared an important update on its release date, writer K.V. Vijayendra Prasad revealed one of the biggest highlights of Jr NTR-Ram Charan's RRR, and Mani Ratnam cleared the air on whether Chiyaan Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Ponniyin Selvan will have an OTT release. So, let's meet the south newsmakers of the week..