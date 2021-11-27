Things seem to be getting back to normal as far as India is concerned. In the world of entertainment, many new films are being launched and many are also up for release. So here we are telling you about the South newsmakers of the week. , Samantha Ruth Prabhu Yash, , Vijay Devarkonda, Rashmika Mandanna and others are a part of this week’s South Entertainment News. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Real reason behind Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's separation, Prabhas becomes highest paid actor and more

Fans speculate real reason behind Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s divorce

Many fans still seem to be in shock with Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's separation. Now, some fans are of the opinion that Naga was very orthodox and that was the main reason behind their separation.

Rashmika Mandanna jets off to the US to meet Vijay Devarkonda

According to reports, Rashmika Mandanna flew to the US to meet Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Devarakonda. The actor is currently shooting for his film Liger along with and Mike Tyson. The film is keenly anticipated by fans.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to roasting Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra roasted Nick Jonas recently. She said, "Nick and I have a 10-year age gap. There are many 90s pop culture references he doesn't understand and I have to explain it to him. He showed me how to use Tik Tok for example. You know, and I showed him what a successful acting career looks like.” Samatha Ruth Prabhu seemed to have loved it. She took to Instagram and commented ‘Amazing’ on it.

joins the likes of and ?

According to reports, Prabhas has upped his per film price and is now charging a whopping Rs 100 crore plus. If this is true, he has joined the likes of actors like Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.

Aamir Khan opens up on KGF 2 Vs Laal Singh Chaddha clash

As you might be aware, Aamir Khan and starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has been delayed a couple of times due to various reasons and will now be clashing with the Yash starrer KGF 2 on April 12, 2022. In an interview with Komal Nahata, Aamir said that ‘profusely apologised’ to the producer Vijay Kiragandur, director Prashanth Neel, and lead man Yash. He wrote to them and explained his difficulty. He even offered to promote Yash’s film.