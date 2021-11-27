South News Weekly Rewind: Fans speculate real reason behind Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s divorce, Rashmika Mandanna jets off to the US to meet Vijay Devarkonda and more

Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Yash, Aamir Khan, Vijay Devarkonda, Rashmika Mandanna and others are a part of this week's South Entertainment News.