South News Weekly Rewind: First look motion poster of Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan excites fans, Prabhas, Nani and Ravi Teja to groove with Jr NTR and Ram Charan in RRR and more

While the Singam of Kollywood, Suriya gave a birthday treat to his fans by sharing the first look motion poster of his biggie Etharkkum Thunindhavan, the reports of Prabhas, Ravi Teja, Nithiin and Nani joining Jr NTR and Ram Charan for a promotional song of RRR let everyone escited. Let's meet the south newsmakers of the week.