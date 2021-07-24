South News Weekly Rewind: First look motion poster of Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan excites fans, Prabhas, Nani and Ravi Teja to groove with Jr NTR and Ram Charan in RRR and more

Over the last week, we saw several biggies from the South making it to the headlines. While the of Kollywood, gave a birthday treat to his fans by sharing the first look motion poster of his biggie Etharkkum Thunindhavan, the reports of , , Nithiin and Nani joining Jr NTR and for the promotional song of RRR left fans elated. So, let's meet the South newsmakers of the week... Also Read - Trending South News Today: Vishal severely injures his back, RRR writer K.V. Vijayendra Prasad reveals why Jr NTR wears a Muslim cap and more

Suriya's birthday treat to his fans Also Read - RRR: Writer K.V. Vijayendra Prasad finally reveals the reason of Jr NTR wearing a Muslim cap in the film

On the eve of Suriya's 46th birthday, the makers of Etharkkum Thunindhavan dropped the motion poster of the film. As expected, it immediately started trending on social media. Fans praised the fiery and powerful look of the Singam and termed it as a 'blockbuster'. Directed by , the action-thriller also features Priyanka Arul Mohan and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles. Also Read - WOW! Jr NTR and Ram Charan to groove with THESE Tollywood megastars in the promotional song of RRR?

Star-studded promotional song of RRR

A week ago, we had reported that composer has come on board to create the tunes for a promotional song of RRR. Now, the latest reports suggest that Tollywood biggies like Prabhas, Ravi Teja, Nithiin, Sunil and Nani will groove on this song along with lead stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The makers have already created a lavish studio in Hyderabad and the filming of this song will start soon. Interestingly, all these actors have worked with director SS Rajamouli in films like franchise, Chatrapathi, , , and Sye.

to romance in his next?

While fans of Thalaivar are waiting for the release of Annaatthe, the latest reports suggest that the actor has recently signed his next film with AGS Entertainment, which will be directed by Desingu Periyasamy. The reports further say that the makers are in talks with Deepika Padukone for the female lead. Well, Rajini and DP have earlier collaborated for but in their motion capture avatar. Watching the duo together will indeed be a treat for all the fans.

Thala Ajith's wife to make a comeback with Ponniyin Selvan

Popular Kollywood actress and Thala Ajith's wife, Shalini started her career as a child artist and later featured in 's cult-classic, along with . Post marriage with , she stayed away from acting and concentrated on her family life. But the latest reports suggest that she is all set to make a comeback after 20 years with yet another Mani Ratnam project, which is Ponniyin Selvan. Apparently, she will have a small yet effective role in this magnum opus.

First poster of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan part 1.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

While the cast and crew of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan recently resumed the shooting, the makers dropped the first poster of the magnum opus, which raised our anticipation levels for the period drama. Based on a book by Kalki Krishnamurthy, the film stars , Chiyaan Vikram, , , , Jayaram, , Aishwarya Lekshmi, , , Rahman and Sara Arjun in lead roles.