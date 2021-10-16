It is time to walk you through the trending south news of the week. From and Gautam Kitchlu and and Andrei Koscheev introducing their first babies to making a rare public appearance post her split with , here's a look at the top trending south news weekly rewind. Also Read - Did you know Kajal Aggarwal battled THIS fear before getting a pet pooch home?

Shriya Saran reveals why and how she managed to hide her baby from the public eye and the story behind naming her little girl Radha

Actress Shriya Saran surprised all her fans and loved ones when she announced that she and her husband Andrei Koscheev were parents to a baby girl. Also Read - Trending South news today: Naga Chaitanya buys a swanky house post his separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu share pics of their 'first child' and more

Read the full story here: Shriya Saran reveals why and how she managed to hide her baby from the public eye and the story behind naming her little girl Radha Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu share pics of their 'first child' and its too cute for words

Samantha Ruth Prabhu makes her first public appearance post her divorce announcement with Naga Chaitanya – view pic

It came as comforting news to Samantha Ruth Prabhu fans who are concerned about her state of mind post her split with Naga Chaitanya.

Read the full story here: Samantha Ruth Prabhu makes her first public appearance post her divorce announcement with Naga Chaitanya – view pic

Is this a JOKE? hikes fee for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit to this INSANE amount and makers agree?

Prabhas was already charging an extremely stiff Rs. 100 crore per film post the astronomical success of the two movies, but now, he has reportedly gone and burgeoned it to an amount that has seriously inflated the budget of Spirit

Read the full story here: Is this a JOKE? Prabhas hikes fee for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit to this INSANE amount and makers agree?

After quits MAA citing 'rowdyism' in the election, all 11 newly-elected office-bearers from his panel announce their resignation

All 11 newly-elected office-bearers from Prakash Raj's panel stated that they do not want to be a hurdle in the decisions of the new MAA president, actor-producer , and his panel over the next two years when they will be in office.

Read the full story here: After Prakash Raj quits MAA citing 'rowdyism' in the election, all 11 newly-elected office-bearers from his panel announce their resignation

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu share pics of their 'first child' and its too cute for words

Kajal Aggarwal said that their first baby has brought a lot of joy, cuddles, excitement (and lots of hard work!) in their lives.

Read the full story here: Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu share pics of their 'first child' and its too cute for words

Samantha Ruth Prabhu - Naga Chaitanya split: Preetham Jukalkar REACTS to rumours of his and Sam's closeness

Preetham Jukalkar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's stylist, has rubbished all the rumours of him having any romantic bond with the actress.

Read the full story here: Samantha Ruth Prabhu - Naga Chaitanya split: Preetham Jukalkar REACTS to rumours of his and Sam's closeness

Annaatthe Teaser: Megastar Rajinikant's fierce personality and swag promises fireworks at the box office

starer Annaatthe's teaser is out and we can see him in his stylish biker avatar. The film is set to release on November 4.

Read the full story here: Annaatthe Teaser: Megastar Rajinikant's fierce personality and swag promises fireworks at the box office