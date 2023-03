Kantara 2 update

Rishab Shetty's Kantara was a huge success at the box office last year becoming a blockbuster in no time. The film produced by Homable Films revolves around the folklore of Kambla and Bhootha Kola. the first part ended with the note of a sequel and fans has been eagerly waiting. Recently, the makers have announced that the writing of Kantara 2 has begun. Makers stated that they can't wait to bring another captivating story that showcases their relationship with nature.

Kushi shooting resumes

and collaborate once again for their next project titled Kuhsi. The shoot of the film has been resumed after a long delay as the lead actress was diagnosed with myositis and had other projects in the pipeline. The shoot of Kushi is right now happening at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. This comes as good news for their fans who have been waiting for their upcoming film Kushi. The film is directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu's big plans

RRR director SS Rajamouli and actor Mahesh Babu are set to collaborate for their next project which is tentatively titled SSMB29. The makers are all set to start SSMB29 and allegedly this will be a very compelling project. As per reports, the actor-director duo is preparing to make their next project bigger than , RRR. Stating that Rajamouli is planning lengthy workshops for the Mahesh Babu starrer. He is said to conduct a long workshop which will be an extensive preparation of high VFX composition, usage of green mats, and other production activities. The workshop would go for around 6 months and the fill will go on floors by next summer.

Rashmika Mandanna signs her next Telugu project

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the top actresses in the country right now. After cementing her career in the south film industry she has created her mark in Bollywood as well. She appeared in Hindi films Goodbye and Mission Majnu and awaiting her next release Animal with . Meanwhile, the actress, who also has highly anticipated Pushpa 2, has signed a new Telugu project. She has joined hands with actor Nithiin and director Venky Kudumula once again after Bheeshma. The film produced by Mythri Movie Makers will be officially launched in the coming days.

Dasara promotions in high spirit

Natural star Nani is gearing up for his upcoming movie Dasara which is scheduled to release on 30th March. Nani is on a promotional spree hopping from one city to another. Starting it from Mumbai where they launched the song Dhoom Dhaam, the team visited Nagpur and received a warm welcome in Orange City. Earlier, who plays the lead role distributed gold coins to the film crew as a token of love. The film is directed by debutant Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Srikanth Chundi.

Rashmika Mandanna touches feet of her house help

Rashmika Mandanna has impressed everyone with her brilliant acting skills and charming personality. Despite being a popular actress she stays down to earth and treats everyone around her equally. The actress wins hearts once again revealing that she touches the feet of her house help. In a recent interview, Rashmika said that back at home she has a habit of touching everyone’s feet out of respect, she also touches our house help’s feet, because she doesn’t want to differentiate. This is a kind gesture from Rashmika who respects everyone.