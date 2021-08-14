The past week has been action-packed as far as the south industry is concerned. From sharing an important update on his film with SS Rajamouli to Thalapathy Vijay and MS Dhoni coming together, here’s a look at the south newsmakers of the week. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Liger star Vijay Deverakonda to grace the grand finale! [Exclusive]

Mahesh Babu shares a huge update on his film with SS Rajamouli

As you might be aware, after RRR, SS Rajamouli will collaborate with Mahesh Babu for another project. The actor has now shared an important update about the film. While talking to a portal, the Maharshi actor said that just like everyone even he is very curious about this project, which is special for him. He revealed that the film will not be something like . Earlier, while talking to an entertainment portal, writer Vijayendra Prasad said that he is trying to explore the African Forest Adventure space for this venture. The film is slated to go on floors in 2022.

Fans go berserk after seeing Thalapathy Vijay and MS Dhoni together



It was an occasion to remember as two icons Thalapathy Vijay and Mahendra Singh Dhoni were seen together. In no time, their pics went viral. They were seen at Gokulam Studios in Chennai. Both looked happy to meet each other.

celebrates her first Teej after marrying Gautam Kitchlu

Kajal Aggarwal celebrated her first Teej after her wedding last year with Gautam Kitchlu. She took to Instagram to share a pic in which she was seen flaunting her mehendi. Fans showered the actress with a lot of love.

to be paid a hefty fee for her Tollywood debut opposite ?

If reports are to be believed, Sonakshi Sinha has been approached by the makers of Megastar Chiranjeevi's next. That’s not all. She has asked for a hefty remuneration of Rs. 3.5 crore to star in the movie and the makers are okay as they want to cast her. There is no official confirmation yet though.

Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna beats , and others

Rashmika Mandanna has reached the milestone of 20 million followers on Instagram, leaving behind Pooja Hegde (14.8 million), (12 million) and Kiara Advani (18.5 million). has approximately 12 million followers. Rashmika took to Instagram and wrote, "Feeling the 20M be like- ✨??? I love you!"

That’s it from us this week. Hope you all are having a good weekend.