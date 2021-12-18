Like every week, we had an exciting week as far as the south industry is concerned. We are here to let you know about the top south newsmakers. , , Rashmika Mandanna, , Jr NTR, and others are a part of our south newsmakers of the week. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Pushpa actor Allu Arjun turns emotional due to his son, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Taapsee Pannu to work together and more

Naga Chaitanya on the reason behind his split with Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya parted ways in October this year. In a recent interview question, Naga said that the roles he does should not affect his family and their reputation. Did he take a dig at Samatha with this statement and revealed why they broke up?

Jr NTR and Ram Charan had fights on RRR sets

RRR director SS Rajamouli had a media interaction recently. He spoke about how RRR actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan behaved like kids on the first day of shoot. "More than 20 shooting days got because of Ram Charan and Jr NTR's pointless brawls. See this is how they have on sets. One comes with a complaint that the other had pinched," said the filmmaker.

Rashmika Mandanna trolled

Rashmika Mandanna was recently trolled for her choice of clothes. She was seen in a pink t-shirt paired with loose blue short. A user asked if she forgets to wear her pants.

Prabhas’ sweet gesture for

Deepika Padukone was in Hyderabad recently to shoot for her next. According to reports, Prabhas treats his co-stars with a lot of yummy food. He treated Deepika to some delicious food and the trip extra special for her.

Pushpa actor ’s message for and the team of 83

At a recent press conference in Mumbai, Pushpa actor Allu Arjun wished Ranveer Singh and the team of 83. He said, “I wish the team of 83 all the best. They'll be coming soon after Pushpa. It's a very big film, and I want it to be a very big success. Plus, it has Ranveer Singh, we all love him. All films from all over India should be making a lot of money, be they from any part of India or even from the west. Cinema should prosper together, I'm not thinking only about Pushpa. I hope 83 is a huge hit.”