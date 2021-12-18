South News Weekly Rewind: Naga Chaitanya on the reason behind his split with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ram Charan and Jr NTR had fights on RRR sets and more

We are here to let you know about the top south newsmakers. Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Prabhas and others are a part of our south newsmakers of the week.