It is time to walk you through the trending south news of the week. From dropping a major hint on and 's alleged divorce to taking extreme steps to avoid leaks from Ponniyin Selvan to oozing unmatched energy in Annaatthe motion poster, here's a look at the top trending south news weekly rewind. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan: Mani Ratnam to take extreme step for the Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer post the Madhya Pradesh schedule [Exclusive]

Annaatthe motion poster: Rajinikanth means some serious business in his biker avatar – watch video

Annaatthe is slated for a Diwali release on November 4 and also stars Nayanthara, , , , Khushbu, Meena, Soori, and in key roles. Also Read - Trending South news today: Ranveer Singh, SS Rajamouli, Chiranjeevi launch RC 15, Rajinikanth's Annaatthe first look to drop on Ganesh Chaturthi, Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan troubles continue and more

Read the full story here: Annaatthe motion poster: Rajinikanth means some serious business in his biker avatar – watch video Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan: 5 times Mani Ratnam, Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan’s film got into massive trouble

Ponniyin Selvan: Mani Ratnam to take extreme step for the Chiyaan Vikram, , , starrer post the Madhya Pradesh schedule [Exclusive]

Ponniyin Selvan is Mani Ratnam's most ambitious project till date and he is planning to bring about a MAJOR change with regards to the period saga.

Read the full story here: Ponniyin Selvan: Mani Ratnam to take extreme step for the Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer post the Madhya Pradesh schedule [Exclusive]

BTS: Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni's kissing scene in Rangasthalam - Here's how director Sukumar convinced the two stars

As per Rangasthalam director Sukumar, the kissing scene of Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni was very useful in understanding the depth of love between the lead characters in the film.

Read the full story here: BTS: Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni's kissing scene in Rangasthalam - Here's how director Sukumar convinced the two stars

forgets 'unpleasant' past with ; Thalaivii wants to reunite with the Salaar star

Kangana Ranaut made her Tollywood debut with Prabhas' Ek Niranjan, which was directed by .

Read the full story here: Kangana Ranaut forgets 'unpleasant' past with Prabhas; Thalaivii wants to reunite with the Salaar star

Married South star is staying at a plush hotel in Hyderabad, not going home since weeks

Marital discord, preparation for a new role or something else? Can you guess who this south star is?

Read the full story here: Married South star is staying at a plush hotel in Hyderabad, not going home since weeks

Nayanthara to quit acting after her marriage to Vignesh Shivan? Read report

There are speculations going around whether Nayanthara would quit films after acting. has her kitty full with a pan-India film and several south films too.

Read the full story here: Nayanthara to quit acting after her marriage to Vignesh Shivan? Read report

Samantha Ruth Prabhu - Naga Chaitanya divorce: Did Nagarjuna unknowingly drop a MAJOR HINT about trouble in ChaySam's paradise?

Samantha - Naga Chaitanya divorce rumours are not dying down anytime soon as fans get newer reasons to speculate that all is not well between their favourite star couple.

Read the full story here: Samantha Ruth Prabhu - Naga Chaitanya divorce: Did Nagarjuna unknowingly drop a MAJOR HINT about trouble in ChaySam's paradise?

RRR: SS Rajamouli under severe pressure to release the Jr. NTR, and starrer directly on OTT?

RRR was earlier slated to release on July 30, 2020 and is now scheduled to release on October 13, 2021. It is believed that the film's release might get further pushed to January, 2022.

Read the full story here: RRR: SS Rajamouli under severe pressure to release the Jr. NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt starrer directly on OTT?