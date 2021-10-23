There is no dull moment in the field of entertainment. Like every week, we had an excite week as far as the south industry is concerned. From proving wrong to BTS from Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast getting leaked and more, here’s a look at the south newsmakers of the week. Also Read - Prabhas Birthday Special: From Anushka Shetty to Allu Arjun – check out the list of Radhe Shyam star’s best friends

asks for THIS humongous remuneration for Nani's Dasara



If we go by recent reports regarding her remuneration for Dasara, it seems she has hiked her fee and is being Rs 3 crore for the film. According to reports, she had asked for an even higher figure but signed the film as she felt it was a good opportunity. Also Read - Shakuntalam: Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals Allu Arjun's daughter Arha is a perfectionist — here's why

BTS pic and video from Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast leaked

A video and a picture from the sets of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast got leaked online. In no time, the video and picture went viral on the gram. In the picture, one could see Thalapathy in a crisp white shirt and a wound on his shoulder. It is believed that The makers of the action drama were furious about the same. Also Read - Rumour Has It: Not Allu Arjun, Sukumar chooses Vijay Devarakonda for Arya 3

files defamation case against YouTube channels

Reportedly, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has filed defamation cases against some YouTube channels for streaming malignant content about her. She has apparently filed a legal notice against an advocate named Venkat Rao, who had spoken about the actress’ marital life and had alleged that she had affairs.

Pooja Hegde proves Allu Arjun wrong

In a recent interaction, Allu Arjun made a funny comment on Pooja and said, “I thought Pooja Hegde is extremely special for me alone as she has become my lucky charm. But she has disproved me by giving hits with every single hero she’s working with. Anyway, I’m happy and proud for her.”

reveals details about Adipurush co-star

In a recent interview, Kriti Sanon said that her Adipurish co-star Prabhas is not shy. "Media reports imply that Prabhas is a shy person. Well, he is naturally shy when he meets new people. But once we spend some time with him, he tends to become a lot more talkative and welcoming. He carries a great vibe and it is really fun to work with him," the actress said.