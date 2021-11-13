The past week has been action-packed as far as the south industry is concerned. With things returning to normal we have had many new updates. , , Jr NTR, , , and others were the south newsmakers of the week. Also Read - Trending South news today: Prabhas' fan pens a suicide note, Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup falls in legal trouble, YouTube India praises Jr NTR-Ram Charan's energetic moves and more

Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s fab dance moves in RRR song Nattu Naatu impress fans

The makers of RRR gave fans something to relish and cherish last week by releasing a new song called Naatu Naatu. The song shows Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s fab movies and fans can’t keep calm. “Goosebumps is a small word,” wrote a fan. “Two powerhouses of dance came together for mass song,” read another comment. Also Read - RRR song Naatu Naatu: After fans, YouTube India praises the energetic moves of the leading duo; claims, 'Ram Charan and Jr NTR's dance will still feel fast at 0.5x speed'

Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday starrer Liger faces budget issues?

Vijay Devarakonda will soon be making his Bollywood debut with Liger and will star opposite Ananya Panday. The film is directed by and the movie is in the final stages of shoot. The entire cast and crew of Liger will fly to the USA for a long schedule as they have to shoot action scenes between Vijay and other fighters. Also Read - ​RRR: Jr NTR's costar Olivia Morris looks like a princess straight out of a dream and THESE pics are proof

Prabhas' fan pens a suicide note

While fans are waiting for his next biggie Radhe Shyan, an ardent fan of the handsome hunk, penned a suicide note for not receiving any update on this magnum opus. He even accused director Radha Krishna Kumar and UV Creations team for being responsible for him take this extreme step.

gets a WHOPPING remuneration to play 's sister in Annaatthe

Keerhy Suresh's stint in Annaatthe, got him a whopping amount. According to reports, she got Rs 2 crore for her role. According to reports, this is the highest ever remuneration that the actress has got for a film.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to announce big projects soon?

As per a report in Great Andhra.com, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wants to bag some big projects at the soonest. It is believed that she has been calling up top filmmakers and stars and showing interest in big projects that have scope for her. It seems she is keen to have some big budget films in her kitty as early as possible.