South News Weekly Rewind: Prabhas reunites with Salaar director Prashanth Neel, Anushka Shetty signs her next and more

While the past week has given us a sigh of relief with number of COVID cases decreasing across the country, we have got some major developments and announcements in the south industry. The reports of the pan-India star reuniting with Salaar helmer Prashanth Neel took social media by storm. On the other hand, 's fans got super happy with the rumours of signing her new project. So, let's meet the newsmakers of the week... Also Read - RRR, Pushpa and more: 5 highly-anticipated Telugu films of the year

Prabhas to reunite with Salaar director Prashanth Neel for a mega-budget film? Also Read - Prabhas' Radhe Shyam and Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan's Acharya to CLASH on this festive date? Here's what we know

The first look of Prabhas in Salaar received a thunderous response from the fans. While we can't wait to watch this action-thriller on the big screen, the latest reports suggest that the actor will reunite with director Prashanth for an epic mythological tale, which will be bankrolled by ace producer Dil Raju. The ambitious project will be shot on a massive scale and will be much bigger than . However, Prabhas will only start the shooting of this project after he finishes his pending professional commitments. Also Read - From Prabhas’ Salaar and Adipurush to Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi’s Acharya: Here’s the shooting and film wrap update of top Tollywood films

Anushka Shetty finally signs her next

After Nishabdham, there are reports that Anushka Shetty has finally signed her new project. It is said that she signed a movie titled, Miss Shetty, which will be directed by Mahesh P of Ra Ra…Krishnayya fame. In this venture, the actress will portray the character of a 40-year-old woman, who is attracted by a 25-year-old man, which will be portrayed by fame Naveen Polishetty.

Prabhas' Radhe Shyam to clash with 's Acharya?

With the COVID-19 cases coming down, we can expect government to lift some restrictions in the coming days. Since there are chances of cinema halls reopening, the makers of two Tollywood biggies Radhe Shyam and Acharya are planning to release their film on the festive weekend of Dussehra, which was earlier booked by SS Rajamouli's RRR. While it can turn out to be one of the biggest box office battles, this clash will indeed be a double bonanza for moviegoers.

plans to quit film industry

The gorgeous south actress Kajal Aggarwal, who is currently lined-up with films like Acharya, Indian 2 and others, is planning to retire from the entertainment industry so that she can focus on her husband's business. Recently during an interview, the actress said, “I am getting good support from my family and husband, which is making it easy for me to concentrate on movies. But I don’t know how long I will be acting in films. I will quit the movies when my husband Gautam asks me.”

announces his next with Gopichandh Malineni of Krack fame

On Nandamuri Balakrishna's 61st birthday fans got a huge treat as his new movie was announced with production house Mythri Movie Makers, which will be directed by Gopichandh Malineni. This is his 107th movie and is tentatively titled #NBK107.