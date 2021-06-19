South News Weekly Rewind: Prabhas to hike his fee for Dil Raju's ambitious film, Dhanush announces his first pan-India film and more

The last week belonged to all the biggies of the South with , , Thalapathy Vijay grabbing the limelight. Along with reports of the superstar hiking his fee for Dil Raju's ambitious pan-India project, Dhanush announced his trilingual film with Fidaa and Love Story director, Sekhar Kammula, which will be produced on a grand scale, and Thalapathy Vijay has apparently charged Rs. 100 crore for his maiden Telugu movie. So, without further ado, let's meet the South newsmakers of the week... Also Read - OMG! Prabhas' Adipurush BEATS Baahubali 2 to achieve THIS huge feat

Prabhas to hike his remuneration for Dil Raju's ambitious project

The handsome hunk of Tollywood, who is currently juggling between Radhe Shyam, Adipurush and Salaar, will reportedly team up with director Prashanth Neel for a mega-budget film, which is touted to be bigger than Baahubali. The project will be bankrolled by Dil Raju. While nothing has been officially announced about it, the latest development suggests that the star has hiked his fee and demanded over Rs 70 crore for this project. Well, if this news turns out to be true, Prabhas will indeed become one of the highest-paid actors in the country.

Dhanush announces his first pan-India film with Sekhar Kammula

The national-award winning actor, who is garnering praise for his performance in Jagame Thandhiram has recently announced his first pan-India project, which will be directed by Sekhar Kammula, who has helmed movies like Fidaa, Anand and others. The trilingual film, which will be made and released in three languages, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, and will go on floors by the end of the year. This untitled flick will be bankrolled by producers Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao.

Thalapathy Vijay reportedly charges Rs. 100 crore for his Telugu debut

The megastar of Kollywood, Thalapathy Vijay, who is currently busy with the shooting of Nelson Dilipkumar's Thalapathy 65, is reportedly making his Tollywood debut, which will be produced by Dil Raju and directed by Vamshi Paidipally. While we are waiting for the official announcement, the latest speculation suggests that Thalapathy will be paid Rs. 100 crore for this big project. Apparently, the actor has already been given a token of Rs. 10 crore and will get the remaining amount once the film goes on floors.

Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay passes away after a bike accident

Popular Kannada star and National Award winning actor, Sanchari Vijay, passed away at the age of 38 on June 14 after meeting with a bike accident two days prior. Apollo Hospital in Bengaluru had declared him brain dead and his family decided to donate his organs. The hospital had shared a statement, revealing he was on a life support in Neuro ICU. “Neurologically he is deeply unconscious and is showing signs of brain failure. The family had come forward and consented for organ donation keeping in view the current irreversible brain damage. We will follow the guidelines as per organ donation protocol,” reads the statement.

Buchi Babu Sana’s sensational comment on 's Pushpa

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa is one of the most highly anticipated films among the masses. While the first look and promo garnered a thunderous response from fans, Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana recently made a sensational comment about the film, which instantly grabbed our attention. In his latest candid interaction, Buchi Babu Sana said, “I watched the first installment of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer action drama Pushpa. I was amazed by the output. This film Pushpa 1 is equivalent to 10 KGFs. The lead actor’ characterization and the elevation scenes will be next level in Pushpa.”