South News Weekly Rewind: Prabhas to hike his fee for Dil Raju's ambitious film, Dhanush announces his first pan-India film and more

Along with reports of Baahubali superstar Prabhas hiking his fee for Dil Raju's ambitious pan-India project, Dhanush announced his trilingual film with Fidaa and Love Story director, Sekhar Kammula, which will be produced on a grand scale, and Thalapathy Vijay has apparently charged Rs. 100 crore for his maiden Telugu movie. So, let's meet the South newsmakers of the week...