South News Weekly Rewind: Prabhas to lock horns with Pawan Kalyan and Mahesh Babu over Pongal weekend, Vijay to make his Tollywood debut with Thalapathy 66 and more

While Prabhas announced the new release date with of his pan-India venture, Radhe Shyam with a brand news poster, Kollywood megastar Thalapathy Vijay is set to mark his Telugu debut with Vamshi Paidipally's next. So, let's meet the south newsmakers of the week...