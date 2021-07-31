South News Weekly Rewind: Prabhas to lock horns with Pawan Kalyan and Mahesh Babu over Pongal weekend, Vijay to make his Tollywood debut with Thalapathy 66 and more

The last week was an eventful one for the south industry as we saw several big announcements, which turned out to be a treat for fans. While announced the new release date with of his pan-India venture, Radhe Shyam with a brand new poster, Kollywood megastar Thalapathy Vijay called for attention as he is making Telugu debut with Vamshi Paidipally's next. So, let's meet the south newsmakers of the week... Also Read - When Sonu Sood reminded Aishwarya Rai Bachchan of Amitabh Bachchan while working in Jodhaa Akbar; here's what happened

Triple clash during Pongal 2022 at the box office

Recently, we saw Prabhas announcing the new release date of Radhe Shyam by dropping a new poster of the magnum opus, which is January 14, 2022. While the pan-India star has taken the slot of Makar Sankranti/Pongal festival to entertain the audience at the box office, 's Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati's Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake have taken the same period, which means, we will see a 3-way clash at the ticket windows. While the makers might find it tough to get desired number of screens, these three biggies will be a triple bonanza for fans. Also Read - After Baahubali franchise, Prabhas to repeat THIS feat for Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone's Project K

Kollywood star Thalapathy Vijay to make his Telugu debut with Thalalpathy 66

While the rumours of Thalapathy Vijay's collaboration with Maharshi director Vamshi Paidipally have been doing the rounds of the gossip mills for quite some time, singer Krish has confirmed the news as he wished the director on his 42nd birthday. Wishing the filmmaker, the singer wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday to One of my Favorite Person & Director @directorvamshi Have an Amazing Year ahead my friend.. Waiting & Best wishes for your next with @actorvijay Anna..." (sic). While he deleted the tweet, the screenshot of his message is going viral on the internet. Touted to be a Tamil-Telugu bilingual, the film will reportedly be bankrolled by Dil Raju.

Brand new poster of as menacing Adheera from KGF 2

On the occasion of Sanjay Dutt's 62nd birthday, makers of KGF 2 dropped the new poster of the Khalnayak actor as the menacing lead antagonist Adheera. Sanju's devilish look garnered love from fans and it went viral on social media in no time. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film features Yash, Srinidhi Shetty and in pivotal roles.

and to collaborate for the 30th time

In the last three decades, actor Mohanlal and filmmaker Priyadarshan have worked together in 29 films. While these numbers are enough to speak about the bond and talent, which they share with each other, the duo is now collaborating for the 30th film, which will be a sports film where Lalettan will portray the character of a boxer. The actor will shed 15 kilos to transform in the avatar of a boxer. Speaking about the same, director said, "Mohanlal and I have done all kinds of films together. But we have never done a sports film. I have always been fascinated by Scorsese’s . So you could say this would be our Raging Bull.”

Prabhas allots bulk dates for Project K

For SS Rajamouli's franchise, Prabhas had dedicated 5 years of his life and didn't shoot for any other film during that period. Now, the actor is doing the same thing for Nag Ashwin's Project K, as he has allotted 200 working days for this pan-world film, which also features and in key roles. Apparently, Big B and DP have also agreed to give bulk dates to the film. The film is reportedly made on the budget of Rs 400 crore.