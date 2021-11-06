South News Weekly Rewind: Puneeth Rajkumar's death triggers health scare; Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday wrap up Liger song, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's cryptic posts shock fans and more

As the week comes to an end, here is a look at all the stars from the South Film industry who ruled the headlines over the past few days. From Kannada star 's sudden demise to 's cryptic post, here's a recap of all for you. Also Read - Liger: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday wrap up the shoot of a lavish song which promises to be a visual treat – read EXCLUSIVE deets

Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46

Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passed away at the age of 46. He reportedly suffered a major heart attack and breathed his last. His sudden demise left everyone in a state of shock. As per the reports, his family immortalised him by donating his eyes. We saw many big stars like Jr NTR, , , and others paying their last respects at his funeral.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares a cryptic post

After deleting pictures with , Samantha Ruth Prabhu's cryptic post about mental state went viral. her post read, "I’m strong, I’m resilient, I’m not perfect, I’m the perfect me, I never give up, I’m loving, I’m determined, I’m fierce, I’m human, I’m a warrior."

Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday finish shooting for Liger's song

We exclusively told you that South star Vijay Deverakonda and Bollywood actor Ananya Panday recently finished the shooting of a song for their upcoming film Liger. A source informed us, "Ananya Panday along with Vijay Devrakonda finished a song shoot for Liger recently. The song will be of huge Grandeur. After wrapping the shoot schedule for Liger. There will multiple dance rehearsals which the actors in order to put the best foot forward for the song choreography."

Jai Bhim's slap scene sparks controversy

's film Jai Bhim recently released online and fans seem to be displeased with one scene. In the movie, we see slapping a man for talking in Hindi instead of Tamil. This has not gone down well with a few Twitteratis who have demanded that the scene should be cut.

gets discharged from the hospital

Superstar Rajinikanth was hospitalised in Chennai after he complained of giddiness. He then underwent carotid artery revascularisation procedure and was under the observation of doctors. On November 1, he got discharged from the hospital and announced the same by sharing a picture on social media.