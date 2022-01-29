From Puneeth Rajkumar's last movie release date and Ajith's's AK61 release date to Sarkaru Vaari Paata's Valentine's Day treat for Mahesh Babu fans, Nagarjuna slamming the media and S.S. Rajamouli revealing how much of RRR is historical fact vs. fiction; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in the South film industries over the past week. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending south news Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest South from last week. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Naga Chaitanya's digital debut, Bobby Deol's Love Hostel to premiere on ZEE5 and more

So, without further ado, here are the South newsmakers from 23rd-29th March 2022...

Puneeth Rajkumar's last movie release date

James is written and directed by Chethan Kumar. Besides, , The movie also stars Anu Prabhakar, Srikanth, R Sarathkumar, Tilak Shekar and Mukesh Rishi among others.

Ajith's's AK61 release date

If you've been waiting for ages for Valimai, then we've got some exclusive exciting news for you as it seems that Ajith is set to treat his legion of fans who've been so patient with back-to-back releases this year.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata's Valentine's Day treat for Mahesh Babu fans

As fans eagerly await the film's teaser, the team of Sarkaru Vaari Paata is now gearing up to commence the audio promotions, with a special romantic treat in store for all and fans on Valentine's Day.

Nagarjuna slams the media

posted a fiery tweet, coming down heavily on the false reports circulating about his perceived revelation on and much publicised split.

S.S. Rajamouli reveals how much of RRR is historical fact vs. fiction

As a part of BollywoodLife's Republic Day special, we conducted an exclusive interview with director S.S. Rajamouli, where the avant-garde filmmaker reveals how much of his patriotic epic, RRR, is historical fact and where all he's taken creative liberties.

