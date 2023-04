Talking about south newsmakers of the week we came across some amazing interesting newsworthy content. While there were some major updates about a big film, an actor opened up on the dark phase of life. Telugu cinema fans had a mixed week with happy and sad news. While makers of an upcoming much-awaited project halted the shoot, on the hand, a superstar announced the title of his next project. Read on to know all the updates of the south buzz of this week. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra and Karan Johar laugh and chat at an event days after the Citadel star opened up on Bollywood ganging up against her

Salaar to have a James Bond connection

Salaar is the next big film of career. Directed by Prashant Neel the film stars as the leading lady and . Reportedly, Salaar and James Bond's film "No Time to Die" have a connection. In mid-march, the team has been filming in Matera, the old southern Italian town famous for its prehistoric whitewashed caves. Matera was the setting for the prologue action sequence for the James Bond film "No Time to Die".

Pushpa 2 shoot on hold for 3 months

One of the most awaited Telugu films Pushpa 2 starring and Rashmika Mandanna has been put on hold. Pushpa: The Rise became a blockbuster garnering fans across the world who are now waiting for the second installment. A few months ago the movie went on floors but now the shooting has been kept on hold for three months. Reportedly director Sukumar is unsatisfied with the content that has been shot till now. He wants to focus on reshooting and for the same Allu Arjun will be away from Pushpa 2 for three months

Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up on her divorce from Naga Chaitanya

opened up on how her divorce from changed her life. She had the last two years challenging as she got separated from her husband and diagnosed with myositis. She revealed these last two years have changed her a lot as a person mentally, physically, and spiritually, which has made her adapt to everything that is thrown at her. The actress also mentioned that she gave 100% but her marriage didn’t work out.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her myositis journey

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been battling myositis for almost eight months now. The actress mentioned that she was not diagnosed with an autoimmune disease during the shoot of Shaakunthalam and Yashoda. She further added, “Myositis has changed me a lot as a person. More than the fear, it is the courage in me that makes me fight for life. I have had enough challenges in life and I faced all of them without fear. These eight months taught me what life is and what mental strength is. My work makes me stay focused. I am working 24x7 to recover and improve my health."

Ram Charan movie title Game Changer announced

has been working on his upcoming project which was tentatively titled RC15. At the start of this week as he turned 38 the RRR actor announced the title of his next big film. Taking up to social media he announced Game Changer it is. Helmed by , Game Changer also stars Bollywood actress . The film is touted to be an action drama that will deal with current-day politics.

Dasara becomes the biggest day one grosser of this week's release

Natural star Nani starrer Dasara was released on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. The film clashed with and Tabu starrer Bollywood movie Bholaa at the box office. However, Dasara becomes the biggest day-one grosser among the new releases this week with a worldwide gross of Rs 38Cr+. This year this is one of the biggest opening movies in India also it is inching towards the $1 Million mark on day one in the USA alone. Dasara is the highest day-one grosser for a Nani starrer.

Shreyas Tapade shares an anecdote behind Pushpa famous dialogues

Pushpa: The Rise became a rage in Hindi best as it became a blockbuster soon after its release. Bollywood actor who dubbed Allu Arjun for the Hindi version shared an anecdote behind the famous dialogues of the action crime drama. He revealed that the famous dialogue ‘Pushpa Jhukega Nahi’ was improvised at the dubbing studio whereas originally it was ‘Pushpa Jayega Nahi’. Similarly, another popular dialogue ‘flower nahi fire hai’ is not in the Telugu film but was created during dubbing.