The world of entertainment never disappoints. There is always something or the other that keeps happening. The last week was also quite eventful as we saw several south biggest grabbing headlines. From Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna revealing her marriage plans to Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's separation not 'surprising', here are all the south newsmakers of the week.

Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna REVEALS her marriage plans

Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna is doing really well as far as her professional life is concerned. She is believed to be in a relationship with her Geetha Govindam co-star . In an interview to India Today, the actresses opened up about love and marriage. She believes love is when you give each other respect, time, and when you feel secure.

Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth’s separation not ‘surprising’

Fans were shocked to see Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth announcing their separation after 18 years of marriage. But it was expected, if we go by reports. A source told ETimes that there was trouble in their marriage and it was only a matter of time that they would get separated.

RRR actor 's special gesture for a fan

Ram Charan met one oh his fans who had tattooed the actor’s face on his body. Their video is going viral.

Pushpa: Tanzanian TikToker Kili Paul lip-syncs to 's Kawra Bawra dialogue

Tanzanian TikToker Kili Paul lip-syncing to Allu Arjun's Kawra Bawra dialogue went viral. He had earlier made videos on Srivalli and Saami Saami.

dances on Thalapathy Vijay's Halamithi Habibo

Samantha Ruth Prabhu surely knows how to keep keep her fans entertained. A video of her dancing at the airport on Thalapathy Vijay's Halamithi Habibo grabbed eyeballs.