South News Weekly Rewind: Pushpa makers cut Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's ‘bold chest touching' scene, Samantha Ruth Prabhu called a 'divorced second hand item' by a troll and more

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda and other are a part of south newsmakers of the week.