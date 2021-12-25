The past week has been action-packed as far as the south industry is concerned. starrer Pushpa has been doing great at the box office and we also saw the trailer of Radhe Shyam getting releases. To keep you up to date with the latest happenings, we are here with our South News Weekly Rewind. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, , and other are a part of south newsmakers of the week. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Deets about Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone’s film with Nag Ashwin, Tamil actor Vadivelu hospitalised after testing Covid positive and more

Pushpa makers edit Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's ‘bold chest touching' scene

A bold 'chest touching' scene between Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna has been removed from Pushpa as it received a lot of backlash from certain fans. It seems the scene made some fans uncomfortable as they watched the film with their family.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu called a 'divorced second hand item' by a troll

Ever since her separation with , Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been trolled a lot. As her song Oo Antava from Pushpa released recently, she was at the receiving end of trolls. A toll called her a 'divorced second hand item' and accused her of robbing Rs 50 crore from a 'gentleman', perhaps hinting at Naga Chaitanya.

Vijay Deverakonda's viral 'drinking' picture with Rashmika Mandanna

Last week, Vijay Deverakonda shared a sweet picture holding a bottle and joked that he’s been drinking a lot over the past days. But it seems there was a lot more in the pic. It seems it was taken during his date night with Rashmika Mandanna.

Radhe Shyam trailer out

The trailer of and starrer Radhe Shyam was released. The film, which has mostly been shot in Europe, will remind you of Titanic as it is also about love and fate. The film is slated to release on Jan 11, 2022.

Pushpa director opens up on the film’s second part

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa is doing great and now, fans are keen to see the second part. The director of the film Sukumar shared an important update about the film’s second part. "I have shot some portions for Pushpa: The Rule but then, these will have to be reshot. I will have to shoot the entire film and we intend to start shooting in February next year. We intend to release the film on December 16 next year, just like how we released Pushpa: The Rise on December 17 this year," Sukumar told IANS.