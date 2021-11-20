There is no dull moment when it comes to South Entertainment news. So here we are with out South Entertainment News of the werk, From getting into trouble for her ‘first night comment’ to rumours of imposing restrictions on , here’s a look at what all made headlines when it comes to south news. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Rumours of Naga Chaitanya imposing strict restrictions on Samantha Ruth Prabhu take social media by storm, Pawan Kalyan confirms clash with Prabhas and more

Rachita Ram sparks controversy with her 'first night' comment Also Read - Pooja Hegde has competition; Mahesh Babu picks this South hottie as the second female lead for his film with director Trivikram?

Rachita Ram landed in trouble with the Kannada Kranthi Dal over her controversial statement on 'first night' while promoting her upcoming film Love You Rachchu. She was questioned by a reporter on her sensual scenes in Love You Rachchu. In her reply, she said, “There are so many people here who are married. I do not have any intention to embarrass anyone. Generally, I am asking you guys to tell me what people do after marriage? What do they do? There is some reason why I have done these scenes. You will get to know it when you watch the movie. You just had a kid, you should tell me." The organisation demanded a public apology from the actress. Also Read - The 'Prince of Tollywood' Mahesh Babu TRUMPS Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Pawan Kalyan and other biggies to become the most popular Tollywood actor on social media

Rumours of Naga Chaitanya imposing restrictions on Samantha Ruth Prabhu leave fans shocked

As you might be aware, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently agreed to do an item number in and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa. Now, some fans are of the opinion that Naga Chaitanya might be orthodox hence would not have allowed her to do such songs when they were married.

's alleged pregnancy leads to her exit from Indian 2?

It is believed that Kajal Aggarwal is pregnant with her first child. It was in October 2020 that she tied the knot with Gautam Kitchlu. Her pregnancy has made her leave Indian 2. According to reports, will be replacing her in the film.

picks as the second female lead for his film with director Trivikram?

Mahesh Babu’s next with director Trivikram will feature two heroines, if we go by the reports. Reportedly, Lavanya Tripathi has also been signed for the film. is already a part of it.

It’s vs Radhe Shayam as Bheemla Nayak and Radhe Shyam to release on the same day

Many reports suggested that the makers of Bheemla Nayak may postpone its release date to avoid clashing with Radhe Shyam. However, it is official now that the film will be releasing on January 12, 2022 thereby clashing with the starrer.